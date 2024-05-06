Vinay Prasad wants it both ways....
.....to be the edgy hero revealing the truth about the covid vaccines while still lauding them as a miracle.
This is actually quite a good piece by Prasad. He is speaking more and more sense about the products known as covid “vaccines”, though I doubt he will ever tell the whole truth.
(I am actually blocked on X by him - and he removed a similar comment I made under a YouTube video - as described here.)
However, he still has an awful long way to go. By way of illustration as to just how far, here’s the opening of the abstract from his paper which he requests us all to read:
The COVID-19 vaccine has been a miraculous, life-saving advance, offering staggering efficacy in adults, and was developed with astonishing speed. The time from sequencing the virus to authorizing the first COVID-19 vaccine was so brisk even the optimists appear close-minded.
My questions:
Where is the evidence that net lives were saved or that efficacy was “staggering”? The controlled trials - for which the endpoints were clinically irrelevant and the data manipulated anyway - couldn’t show it, the post rollout “real-world” studies are all flawed using rather obvious statistical trickery. Excess mortality data strongly suggests it is highly correlated to vaccine uptake. So how can you say this?
You now admit these were both under-researched (with a plethora of biological concerns now emerging) and oversold, so how can you apply the word “astonishing” to “speed”? Terrifying or reckless (or both) would be far more more appropriate.
You then mention time from sequencing to authorizing as if it was some sort of triumph, whereas anyone can see that the timelines involved in the early pandemic phase are completely ludicrous and warrant investigation for narrative manipulation rather than praiseworthy comment.
A long way to go then. I suspect he will never get as far as questioning the “modern science eliminated smallpox from the face of the earth” trope - which on close inspection looks as shaky as the covid pandemic narrative.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Prasad has always been - and will always be - a lukewarm "centrist" with the effective job in this charade to say whatever the Now-Allowable Thing is to say. I've seen no indication that he is rooted in principles or genuine inquiry.
He talks of lumping 20yr old men in with 80yr old women, which is ridiculous to do, but have they really looked at the harm caused in the older populations? Many older people injured and died under the umbrella of it being due to their age with absolutely no one investigating any other cause. They cannot hide it so successfully with the younger age group so they eventually have to admit to harm caused and it being a mistake but continue to defend it as being necessary in older people. Thus they keep alive the myth of the power of vaccination and especially now mRNA. I just think of it all being a con game, protection racket and belief system for the viral and vaccine snake oil salesmen.