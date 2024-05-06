This is actually quite a good piece by Prasad. He is speaking more and more sense about the products known as covid “vaccines”, though I doubt he will ever tell the whole truth.

(I am actually blocked on X by him - and he removed a similar comment I made under a YouTube video - as described here.)

However, he still has an awful long way to go. By way of illustration as to just how far, here’s the opening of the abstract from his paper which he requests us all to read:

The COVID-19 vaccine has been a miraculous, life-saving advance, offering staggering efficacy in adults, and was developed with astonishing speed. The time from sequencing the virus to authorizing the first COVID-19 vaccine was so brisk even the optimists appear close-minded.

My questions:

Where is the evidence that net lives were saved or that efficacy was “staggering”? The controlled trials - for which the endpoints were clinically irrelevant and the data manipulated anyway - couldn’t show it, the post rollout “real-world” studies are all flawed using rather obvious statistical trickery. Excess mortality data strongly suggests it is highly correlated to vaccine uptake. So how can you say this?

You now admit these were both under-researched (with a plethora of biological concerns now emerging) and oversold, so how can you apply the word “astonishing” to “speed”? Terrifying or reckless (or both) would be far more more appropriate.

You then mention time from sequencing to authorizing as if it was some sort of triumph, whereas anyone can see that the timelines involved in the early pandemic phase are completely ludicrous and warrant investigation for narrative manipulation rather than praiseworthy comment.

A long way to go then. I suspect he will never get as far as questioning the “modern science eliminated smallpox from the face of the earth” trope - which on close inspection looks as shaky as the covid pandemic narrative.