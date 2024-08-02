A new article in JAMA bemoans a rather precipitous fall in levels of trust in doctors and hospitals during the fake pandemic.

Click on the picture below to go to the article.

Main findings:

This paper illustrates an astonishing lack of insight. Ultimately it fails to get anywhere near identifying the real explanation for the loss of trust, and in particular why it was greatest for those who had refused the covid injections.

The authors apparently have absolute faith in the value of advice given by public health, expressing concern about:

even physicians encouraging individuals not to trust the advice of public health experts and scientists.

And:

the decrease in trust during the pandemic could have long-lasting public health implications. If so, effective interventions aimed at restoring trust could have benefits, not only for future pandemics, but for health in the US more generally, at least in terms of vaccination.

"Future pandemics and vaccination…..”

Vaccination was apparently deemed so important that:

…lower levels of trust were associated with lesser likelihood of pursuing vaccination, restoring trust may represent a public health imperative.

An imperative?

One of the citations given in the article is Trust In US Federal, State, And Local Public Health Agencies During COVID-19: Responses And Policy Implications.

The first and last sentences of the abstract to that are:

Public health agencies’ ability to protect health in the wake of COVID-19 largely depends on public trust. Our findings suggest the need to support a robust federal, state, and local public health communications infrastructure; ensure agencies’ authority to make science-based recommendations; and develop strategies for engaging different segments of the public.

Which seems to be saying something like: “we in public health are so important that we need more authority to make people trust us”.

So, don’t worry about considering the possibility that talking unevidenced nonsense, flip-flopping on everything then denying it, and suppressing any debate might have eroded trust. No, the way to generate more trust is, apparently, to give public health more “authority” to make recommendations.

I despair.

Of course, none of the papers published in any of these establishment mouthpieces even hint at the main reason for the collapse in trust: