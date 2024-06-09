This is the most damning testimony I have ever read.....an update
Further questions to be asked.
A couple of days ago I posted this:
That was based on a relatively quick and non-forensic analysis of the attestation, focsed particularly on that one extract.
The indefatigablehas - as usual - squeezed a series of further lines of inquiry out of Dr Miller’s statement, and I highly recommend reading her post on this carefully:
Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.
June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”
When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”
But here is a problem - future vaccines are now as per ”June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled are "forced medical treatment" and the CDC’s claim that the vaccines are ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?” which makes all "vaccines" illegal, by definition and purpose.
Now a forced medical treatment which BionTech/Pfizer said should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015) and which targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023) - but what for, one interpretation might be - a chemical "eventual death sentence", like a bullet from a gun instead, as seems to be the case?
Imagine if some lawyers put the staged pandemic on trial.
That would be something!!