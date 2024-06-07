This is a very brief post just to point out something quite shocking I just learned.

Earlier today,

alerted me to

tweet with this screengrab:

The extract above is from testimony given by an American doctor working in Everett, Washington (just north of Seattle) called James Miller, as set out in this substack article by

The entirety of the testimony can be downloaded from the below:

I asked underneath for what purpose was the testimony given, and Mimi Miller was kind enough to respond to say that apparently “it was written to be filed as evidence with some attorneys who are petitioning state AGs to CRIMINALLY investigate the hospital admin and feds, etc responsible for the hospital homicides: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/is-justice-coming-victims-covid-wrongful-deaths/”

From just that small extract, the following can be surmised:

treatment was entirely protocol-driven - this person was well enough to be in a car and her “covid-19” was incidental; there were, however, recommendations in place that notwithstanding that, she should receive remdesivir just because a protocol said so

usually these protocols were followed, regardless of clinical need, but just because a person had a positive test

the protocols, however, could be flexibly applied and in this case a doctor decided that a valid criterion for making a decision was how “nice” the patient was

a treatment was actively avoided here “because she was nice” - indicating that the doctors knew that per-protocol they ought to be giving treatments which they themselves knew to be harmful

The entire testimony is quite shocking and revealing and worth reading in full.

This comment underneath from another doctor supports the testimony (though its veracity cannot be doubted by any reasonable person reading it):