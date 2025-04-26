Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
5h

Italy 2020 – The Preposterous Pandemic

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/italy-2020-the-preposterous-pandemic/

"How did this supposed virus race around the world at lightning speed, travel over 5,000 miles from Wuhan to Lombardy, yet bypass regions in Italy (to the west and the east) which were only a short distance from Lombardy?

Central and Southern Italy do not seem to be impacted in any meaningful way by any alleged viral pathogen.

Even as the ages and pre-existing pathologies of COVID-attributed deaths are important bits of evidence which refute certain aspects of the “deadly coronavirus” story, the most incriminating pieces of evidence are the geographical anomalies observed in the data above.

How is it that massive clusters of alleged COVID deaths are situated alongside neighboring locales which experienced so few COVID deaths?

What was it about Italy’s autonomous regions that protected them from the ravages of this purported pathogen?

None of this makes sense. If this heavily advertised virus was as transmissible and deadly as the world was told the data wouldn’t look like this. Of the many contentious issues surrounding viruses, what’s not up for debate is that viruses are not subject to borders or geographical boundaries."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
5h

"European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: “The Investment Plan for Europe has a strong track record in supporting innovative biotech companies researching new therapies for serious diseases. The EIB’s €50 million in financing will allow BioNTech to take on more highly-specialized staff and push forward the research and development of treatments that could prove to be life-saving.”"

European Investment Bank provides funding of €50 million to BioNTech as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

17 December 2019

https://investors.biontech.de/news-releases/news-release-details/european-investment-bank-provides-funding-eu50-million-biontech

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture