As usual,in her latest post forensically squeezes more meaning - and questions - out of a tweet (from the WHO) than most of us can.
Whilst on the subject of timelines, I still think that that it is only by detailed examination of the events of Dec 2019 - April 2020 that the truth about how and why the staged pandemic was launched will be revealed.
Here’s my article from April 2024 on this topic.
To me, it’s quite extraordinary that the vast bulk of people - including “medical freedom” advocates are perfectly willing to accept this timeline unquestioningly as fact, with apparently zero curiosity about (for instance) why and how a German company was shipping “covid tests” around the world just a few weeks after (the story goes) a clinically unremarkable cluster of unremarkable pneumonias was found.
When I ask supporters of the lab-leak pandemic narrative if they believe the above timeline, most realise how spectacularly ridiculous it looks.
However they can’t totally diss the magical PCR test, because without that having some meaning the entire narrative comes tumbling down; so they come up with some answer along the lines of:
“Yes I believe that is roughly what happened, though perhaps not on the dates claimed; it was part of a cover up for the lab leak which they became aware of months before”.
But:
There is no evidence of anyone developing such a test beforehand.
So, say it was done in secret; at the time of developing it, they would have had to have decided before any work was done that it needed to be kept secret (so the timeline could be set up for later).
If they developed that PCR test in secret before Dec 2019, how did they find the ill patients to start with, considering that “covid patients” had (if anything) an unremarkable respiratory infection indistinguishable from any other except through the magical test, which hadn’t yet been developed?
C'mon Jonathan the evidence has been in some a long time. It's time to start using it to call out the so called 'COVID pandemic.' You are vindicated. If there is such a thing as a 'COVID' sceptic medical freedom community, good news...you are also vindicated. It's been over OFFICIALLY for months the only issue is the 'shouting' that goes in the 'freedom' movements over x,y,z issue but rarely is it on the best evidence at their disposal to put their critics firmly in their place. This is why i sound like a broken down record. ;-)
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newscottish-covid-19-inquiry17-nov
The scams started decades ago, thankfully the Convid scam was a step too far and woke millions of people up. Now they can scam all they like, they showed their hand and the game is up. It's a fight to the finish where humanity wins and the globalist cabal collapses.
Happy New Year freedom fighters, onwards and upwards, much Hopeium for 2025 💪