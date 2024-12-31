As usual,

in her latest post forensically squeezes more meaning - and questions - out of a tweet (from the WHO) than most of us can.

Whilst on the subject of timelines, I still think that that it is only by detailed examination of the events of Dec 2019 - April 2020 that the truth about how and why the staged pandemic was launched will be revealed.

Here’s my article from April 2024 on this topic.

To me, it’s quite extraordinary that the vast bulk of people - including “medical freedom” advocates are perfectly willing to accept this timeline unquestioningly as fact, with apparently zero curiosity about (for instance) why and how a German company was shipping “covid tests” around the world just a few weeks after (the story goes) a clinically unremarkable cluster of unremarkable pneumonias was found.

When I ask supporters of the lab-leak pandemic narrative if they believe the above timeline, most realise how spectacularly ridiculous it looks.

However they can’t totally diss the magical PCR test, because without that having some meaning the entire narrative comes tumbling down; so they come up with some answer along the lines of:

“Yes I believe that is roughly what happened, though perhaps not on the dates claimed; it was part of a cover up for the lab leak which they became aware of months before”.

But: