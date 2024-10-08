What I think of the idea that some novel virus spread round the world causing a global pandemic can be found here:

Specifically, in relation to the “lab-leak” hypothesis:

My writing to date on this topic has majored on 2 specific matters:

The implausibility of “gain of function” research resulting in a global pandemic. See here for the article about this I wrote with Martin Neil , reviewed and summarised here . The fact that the emergency only started once “15 days to slow the spread” (or other national equivalents) was declared, despite clear evidence of earlier presence - without causing iullness or death - of whethever “it” was for months beforehand. NYC is a great example, see this piece.

I have NOT however written about another important aspect of the lab-leak story, the actual mechanics of the putative leak, dispersal, escape and spread. These do not pass the plausibility test, as

points out in her latest article: