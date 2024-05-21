Some people put the over-zealousness to classify all deaths within a certain number of days (normally 30 or 60) of a “positive covid test” as “covid deaths” down to some sort of mass delusion, with one nation just copying others in some sort of groupthink.

But that isn’t the case at all.

The policy was driven top-down and compliant nation states just followed suit.

Everyone should take a look at this document, archived here.

This section seems instructive as to the WHO’s strategy.

It should be noted that the term “clinically compatible illness” is used. However, if you recall, once the magical PCR test had become accepted as the “gold standard” it - and it alone - became the basis of diagnosis. Hence the delusional attribution of every single symptom (including death) to “covid” in people who tested positive, even if they had no respiratory illnesses.

The effect of all this would obviously have been:

to classify as many deaths as Covid-19 deaths as possible, even if infection is just probable and not confirmed

to not permit any other attribution - eg cancer.

And just in case…here is further room for interpretation in favour of boosting Covid-19 death counts:

It is true to say that some of the worked examples in Section 3 (E) of the document do appear to suggest a more conservative approach in terms of whether the death should be recorded as “covid-19 death” on the death certificate.

However, even in these cases there is still encouragement to mention covid-19 on the death certificate where the certifier might “think that COVID-19 aggravated the consequences of the accident”.

In considering what the practical effect of this might have been, it should be appreciated that it seems highly unlikely that a positive PCR test would NOT have been mentioned on the death certificate.

Take this example of a 51-year old construction worker who died after falling off a ladder:

This article is based on this case report in the journal Forensic Pathology, which states quite clearly that it was policy which required them to test for covid:

..recently introduced due diligence required taking a postmortem nasopharyngeal swab of the corpse for SARS-CoV-2 analysis.

An autopsy was then performed and found:

Two linear lacerations, one on each supraorbital region, several abrasions of the face and minor bruises on the left arm, elbows and right knee were noted. The internal examination revealed subgaleal hematoma and discrete focal subarachnoid hemorrhage in the left temporal-parietal region.

But, because of his positive test and the fact his co-workers had reported he had had some respiratory symptoms, and because “in the lungs, congestion of alveolar septal capillaries and edema within the alveoli were noted diffusely” this was classified as a covid death.

The authors note quite explicitly that this was because of WHO guidelines:

To recap:

This man considered himself well enough to work, fell off a ladder, sustained a fatal head injury confirmed at autopsy as a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The accident and / or head injury is not even mentioned as a contributory factor to the death.

Instead, the death was recorded as “due to covid-19”.

It’s worth appreciating that pre 2020, the subarachnoid haemorrhage sustained after the fall would have been recorded as the cause of death, with findings in the lungs viewed as incidental.

Whilst some may argue that the respiratory illness may have contributed to his fall, my response to that would be to ask if that kind of thinking would have existed pre-2020? You have to consider what might have been concluded from the history and autopsy findings without the magical PCR test and insane policies in place, and the answer would be “a man - who happened to have a mild respiratory illness - fell off a ladder and died from a head injury”.

The point is that it is a complete nonsense to classify this death as due to “covid-19” and ignore the accident and head injury - even if he did have a respiratory illness (from which he would almost certainly have recovered), and this is so even if that illness was caused by a virus which some call “SARS-CoV-2”.

From all the above, it is quite easy to see why and how the total numbers of reported “covid deaths” got to be so high.