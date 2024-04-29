The FDA is suddenly quite clear on the huge limitations of PCR testing.
Yet in 2020 it was promoted as the "gold standard".
This is what the FDA say about PCR testing for “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza” (HPAI):
And:
These limitations do not seem specific for this particular round of testing hysteria. There seems no reason why the same comments don’t apply to all PCR testing for viruses.
During the covid era, PCR testing was promoted as the “gold standard”, and “positivity” was used for all of the following purposes1:
To determine if someone with symptoms of a cold had “covid”
To model the progress of the “pandemic”
To keep people isolated in their homes
To isolate elderly people even if they had no symptoms
To determine wherther people should be allowed to cross a border
To determine vaccine efficacy in clinical trials
To calculate vaccine effectiveness in “real-world” studies
To separate patients from each other in hospitals
To determine if HCWs should don “PPE” and treat patients as biohazards
To allow people to visit their loved ones in care homes
To decide on treatment pathways in hospital even in the absence of symptoms of a respiratory illness
To validate Rapid Antigen Tests
To determine viral presence post-mortem in various tissues
To calibrate serology (antibody) tests
Not an exhaustive list by any means.
