The covid vaxaholics are getting desperate.
The latest installment of science news from clown world.
According to the Daily Mail (click on picture for link):
The editor was obviously oblivious to the irony of including the highlighted bullet point in their byline.
The readers of the newspaper of choice for “middle England” are less than enthused.
It’s always instructive to go to the comments under newspaper articles. Sorting them by “best rated” gives you a flavour of the mood of the readership.
These are the 5 best rated comments:
Petroleum Based Synthetic Injections
Are Not Compatible
With Water Based Human Bodies.
This Is Not Complicated People.
PROGRESS!! They’re shooting themselves in the foot and not a minute too soon.
“Please keep driving the Overton Window as wide as you can make it! I’m doing the same. The more time passes, the less people regard me as a conspiracy theorist and more a conspiracy realist.” —Mike Yeadon