This article tells the story of Eli Lilly taking a national Health Technology Assessment (HTA) body to court to override their negative assessment, and winning

There are several really concerning aspects to this, mainly that courts are becoming a place where Big Pharma is able bully national regulators.

One of the complaints made by another pharmaceutical company, which was upheld by the ECJ, was that a member of the assessment committee was biased, in one case merely because a committee member was the principal investigator of a competing trial.

When you consider Pharma’s tactics - capturing key opinion leaders and using scientific journals as their own marketing platforms - this seems particularly hypocritical.