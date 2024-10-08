This article tells the story of Eli Lilly taking a national Health Technology Assessment (HTA) body to court to override their negative assessment, and winning
There are several really concerning aspects to this, mainly that courts are becoming a place where Big Pharma is able bully national regulators1.
One of the complaints made by another pharmaceutical company, which was upheld by the ECJ, was that a member of the assessment committee was biased, in one case merely because a committee member was the principal investigator of a competing trial.
When you consider Pharma’s tactics - capturing key opinion leaders and using scientific journals as their own marketing platforms - this seems particularly hypocritical.
Not that I think regulators are doing their jobs properly.
It’s in the name. E Lie Lilly.
Big Pharma; in conjunction with the general powers that be. Huge conglomerates, corporations, world and central banks, and banking dynasties: with politicians being used as instruments. And with most of us in tow with the American empire, whether we like it or not, we can’t, surely not, accept the theory that big Harma did this; all on their own (their not exclusively calling all the ‘shots’) there are feudalistic monsters much further up the food chain; who don’t mind if we’re maimed or killed. Let’s not go down the: first do No ‘Pharma/Harma’ route; like Malhotra has been instructed to do. Good work though. Keep it up. Interesting times, indeed.