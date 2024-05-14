New peer-reviewed article by German scientists further trashes regulatory oversight of the DNA contamination issue.
You were lied to - or they never looked. Why?
I was just made aware of a new paper (click on picture below) in the journal “methods and protocols”, which describes itself as “an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal aiming to establish and describe new experimental techniques in the fields of Life Sciences, Chemistry, and Biomedical Sciences, published bimonthly online by MDPI”.
The main author is Brigitte Konig, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Virology at the University of Leipzig, Infectious Immunology and Infectious Epidemiology.
Here are the bullet points - mostly reproduced verbatim from the abstract plus a few other extracts from the full text.
DNA impurities can impact the safety of genetically engineered pharmaceuticals; thus, a specific limit value must be set for them during marketing authorisation.
This particularly applies to mRNA vaccines, as large quantities of DNA templates are used for their production.
Furthermore, when quantifying the total DNA content in the final product, we must observe that, in addition to the mRNA active ingredient, DNA impurities are also encased in lipid nanoparticles and are therefore difficult to quantify.
In fact, the manufacturer of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer) only measures DNA impurities in the active substance by means of a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), whose DNA target sequence is less than just 1% of the originally added DNA template.
Does the target sequence, which is only 69 base pairs long, actually remain in a quantity that is proportional to the other sequences remaining after DNase digestion and the subsequent filtration steps? If the proportionality is not given, any extrapolation is bound to be wrong.
This means that no direct DNA quantification takes place, and compliance with the limit value for DNA contamination is only estimated from the qPCR data using mathematical extrapolation methods.
However, it is also possible to dissolve the lipid nanoparticles with a detergent to directly measure DNA contamination in the final product by using fluorescence spectroscopic methods. Experimental testing of this approach confirms that reliable values can be obtained in this way.
The available information and data indicate that the ready-to-use mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times and, in some cases, even more than 500 times, and that this went unnoticed because the DNA quantification carried out as part of batch testing only at the active substance level appears to be methodologically inadequate when using qPCR, as explained above.
The results of these scientists’ own measurements are illustrated by this figure1:
The green line indicated the regulatory limit for DNA contamination. This study basically shows that much more DNA is measurable once the LNPs have been digested (by Triton-x-1002). The fact that the additional DNA found is much less in expired compared to non-expired batches supports this, as it is assumed the LNPs break down over time.
Remember that the scale is logarithmic. The batch at the bottom has nearly 500 times the permissible limit of DNA.
This is a damning indictment of the regulators and manufaturers, who have played fast and loose with the health of billions of people.
Yet this particular issue is just one of many now emerging. This sums up the way I feel about what has been done to people, as I wrote here.
Figure legend reads:
Figure 2. Quantification of total DNA in batches of Comirnaty® using Qubit® fluorometry without and with the addition of Triton-X-100 as a detergent to disintegrate the lipid nanoparticles contained in the vaccine formulation.
'They' have done both from the outset. I don't understand all the implications of the content of this Paper, maybe just a few, but to manufacture at pace and in huge quantities, something they called a vaxx but was a new 'therapy' on a new platform, and say that it was suitable for everyone, including pregnant women, and 6 month old babies ( U.S.A) is incomprehensible! (But, probably not in terms of financial returns).
I think the lies told are worse than the 'not looking', because the lies are indefensible. So big were/are the lies about the 'vaccines', they are matched by the large number of harms and fatalities.
Here's an example of someone who refuses to look at what one 'vaccine' has done....Dr Ellie Canon writes in the Health section in the MoS ( Mail on Sunday). In the May 12th edition, under a title, 'Don't Worry If You Had The Astrazeneca Jab' ( not a 'vaccine' then?), she claims, " The important things to know about the AZ jab is that blood clots were extremely rare, and people who had it don't need to worry about problems developing now. If anything was going to happen, it would have happened pretty much right away." Oh, that's all right then. What a comfort. What a blithe dismissal of all the people injured by the AZ. This doctor has never 'looked', like so many of her peers. How can she possibly say that people who had it "don't need to worry about problems developing now", any more than the pushers of Pfizer, Moderna 'vaccines' can claim that the mrna cannot possibly have long term deleterious effects?
These aren’t regulated pharmaceutical products in the USA but “countermeasures” deployed in a “public health emergency”.
The role of the regulatory agencies is to say “Authorised”, regardless of the properties of the material for which emergency use authorization is sought protected by immunity that comes into force automatically upon declaration of a public health emergency.
It’s theatre that they’re half pretending that they’re holding manufacturers feet to the fire, for there are no criteria whatsoever that apply.