I was just made aware of a new paper (click on picture below) in the journal “methods and protocols”, which describes itself as “an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal aiming to establish and describe new experimental techniques in the fields of Life Sciences, Chemistry, and Biomedical Sciences, published bimonthly online by MDPI”.

The main author is Brigitte Konig, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Virology at the University of Leipzig, Infectious Immunology and Infectious Epidemiology.

Here are the bullet points - mostly reproduced verbatim from the abstract plus a few other extracts from the full text.

DNA impurities can impact the safety of genetically engineered pharmaceuticals; thus, a specific limit value must be set for them during marketing authorisation.

This particularly applies to mRNA vaccines, as large quantities of DNA templates are used for their production.

Furthermore, when quantifying the total DNA content in the final product, we must observe that, in addition to the mRNA active ingredient, DNA impurities are also encased in lipid nanoparticles and are therefore difficult to quantify.

In fact, the manufacturer of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer) only measures DNA impurities in the active substance by means of a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), whose DNA target sequence is less than just 1% of the originally added DNA template.

Does the target sequence, which is only 69 base pairs long, actually remain in a quantity that is proportional to the other sequences remaining after DNase digestion and the subsequent filtration steps? If the proportionality is not given, any extrapolation is bound to be wrong.

This means that no direct DNA quantification takes place, and compliance with the limit value for DNA contamination is only estimated from the qPCR data using mathematical extrapolation methods.

However, it is also possible to dissolve the lipid nanoparticles with a detergent to directly measure DNA contamination in the final product by using fluorescence spectroscopic methods. Experimental testing of this approach confirms that reliable values can be obtained in this way.

The available information and data indicate that the ready-to-use mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times and, in some cases, even more than 500 times, and that this went unnoticed because the DNA quantification carried out as part of batch testing only at the active substance level appears to be methodologically inadequate when using qPCR, as explained above.

The results of these scientists’ own measurements are illustrated by this figure:

The green line indicated the regulatory limit for DNA contamination. This study basically shows that much more DNA is measurable once the LNPs have been digested (by Triton-x-100). The fact that the additional DNA found is much less in expired compared to non-expired batches supports this, as it is assumed the LNPs break down over time.

Remember that the scale is logarithmic. The batch at the bottom has nearly 500 times the permissible limit of DNA.

This is a damning indictment of the regulators and manufaturers, who have played fast and loose with the health of billions of people.

Yet this particular issue is just one of many now emerging. This sums up the way I feel about what has been done to people, as I wrote here.