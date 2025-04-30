We recently came across the below edition of “Redacted”.

Redacted, a YouTube channel with 2.65m subscribers, is run by married couple Natali and Clayton Morris, who describe their work as a “concerted effort to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda”:

This edition starts off by quoting an episode of CBS 60 Minutes, during which virologist Angie Rasmussen says she's not sleeping because she’s so concerned about the threat from bird flu which - the narrator says - has “ripped through America's dairy herds and poultry flocks”.

In particular, she’s worried that they keep finding it in so many species:

Dr. Angela Rasmussen is an American virologist working in Canada. Rasmussen told us it's not just the number of human cases that is alarming, but that the virus is jumping to more mammals. Every new spillover gives the virus another chance to evolve and potentially spread person to person. Bill Whitaker: So we are now seeing the virus has spread from birds to cattle, and now to foxes, goats, pigs, rats, cats, raccoons– Dr. Angela Rasmussen: The fact that this virus can infect so many different types of mammals is a huge concern in terms of its ability to infect people.

She’s also concerned that we aren’t doing enough testing:

If we're not testing people, if we're not looking for people who might get it, if we're not looking for evidence of an early cluster of human-to-human transmission, then we're going to miss it.

Seemingly oblivious to the significance in terms of the level of threat, Dr. Kamran Khan is worried that so many people seem to have had it without knowing it:

So in a recent study of dairy workers their blood was tested for antibodies to H5N1, not looking for the virus, but looking for the immune system's memory of this virus. And it turns out that 7 percent of them, one out of roughly every 15 workers actually had antibodies to H5N1.

The entire transcript reads like a propaganda piece, full of lies, half-truth, misunderstandings and so on, all with the intention of propping up the need to “be prepared”.

Here’s a webpage for that edition, which contains a transcript:

Natali and Clayton then interview Pierre Kory, who says that he's not concerned at all about Bird Flu.

He (correctly) points out that this is an example of the “playbook of fear-mongering designed to promote the pharmaceutical industry's agenda, specifically the rapid development and deployment of profitable vaccines” while suppressing knowledge of effective, low-cost, and widely available treatments.

But he himself is not at all concerned.

Note that Kory’s lack of concern is NOT because the entire scary mutating virus story is total nonsense.

It's because there's a range of “early treatment options ” available. He also proposes that raising chlorine dioxide levels in drinking water could be a simple, low-cost method to potentially eradicate avian flu in poultry.

He never questions whether avian flu poses an actual threat –and clearly has not let go of his belief that “COVID” posed a threat:

If avian flu becomes a real thing, and I did what I did with my colleagues and my organization back in COVID at the FLCCC – if we try to put out treatment protocols and people start to use some of the modalities that we recommend, you’re going to find the medical boards coming after them…

Kory leaves the 2020 narrative about a global pandemic wrought by a spreading coronavirus fully intact – as do Natali and Clayton.

This episode would appear to be a great example of what is actually going on, and as we described below: a large-scale effort to make humanity perpetually scared of emergent novel pathogens, with those who stand to benefit professionally or financially, not caring if the “something” is perceived as coming from nature or a lab.

They and the Perpetual Pandemic Preparedness industry make money either way.

Earlier this month, Jonathan explained his current view in respect of viruses and pandemics:

This is the key quote from that article in relation to the 60 Minutes piece above:

I believe that pandemics are socio-political events, not biological phenomena. It is - to my mind - no coincidence that the plethora of “pandemics” or “near pandemics” (SARS, H1N1, MERS etc) declared in the 21st century coincides with the widespread adoption of new sequencing-based technologies used for “virus hunting”. In other words, it’s a phenomenon caused by looking for - and finding things - which are already there, and then reacting to them.

This 13-minute “podcast” is what NotebookLM made of that article as a rebuttal to the 60 Minutes show:

1× 0:00 -13:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.