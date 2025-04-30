Jonathan’s Substack

Invisible Sun
1d

"People are infected and do not know it"

I remember hearing this statement in 2020 and realizing what it meant. We locked down the world - put citizens in home arrest - in order to protect people from a thing that was not even a danger to them!

By this logic there is no need for real threats and dangers. Government only need claim a ubiquitous, invisible thing (doesn't even need to be real) might be a danger to someone and they can justify acts of tyranny.

Allen
1d

You’d think by now it would be glaringly obvious the emperor’s wearing no clothes and that the only pandemic to be feared is not coming from barnyard animals but one of snake oil salesmen.

Hey, gas millions of birds with foam depopulation methods designed to suffocate them and roll out the faithful Lie Machine, aka MSM, to tell the unwitting public- "It's a deadly virus!"

The pattern of problem-reaction-solution is a never-ending rerun that plays out in reality in the universe of the Pharmaceutical Industry Fantasy Cinema Theater- a well-seasoned and time honored strategy.

In the theatrical production of Avian Flu 2025™, the media-manufactured fowl-based fear factor was founded on a mere four “confirmed” cases “discovered” in dairy workers. The primary symptom that sounded the alarms for the Pharma friendly bureaucrats at CDC Inc. was conjunctivitis (pink eye), a catch-all term for inflammation of the eye.

Eliminated from consideration were more reasonable explanations for why farm workers might have eye irritations such as, ever-present dust and dander found on farms, the boatload of chemical residues (from Roundup e.g.) that circulate throughout factory farms, or the ubiquitous dairy farm mountains of manure which release toxic ammonia.

To kick start the next pandemic bonanza the virus hunters, who dutifully serve the pharmaceutical syndicate, call upon the tried and true PCR illusion to hornswoggle the public into believing that another sinister, free-floating microbe is ready to strike.

Known for its ability to be manipulated in order to obtain the desired results, the decidedly non-diagnostic PCR process has proven to be the perfect tool for the art of medical deception and for casting a spell on an ill-informed public.

Truth to be told, identifying The Virus™ is superfluous, as all they need to do is create the perception of a pandemic, manufacture mass panic with staged Hollywood productions, and doomsday models and use the fraudulent PCR tests to manufacture the perception of an incoming alien invasion.

Voila! Another boondoggle to funnel billions of tax dollars to Pharma executives and shareholders.

