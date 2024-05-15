Midazolam usage in Italy in spring 2020.
10,000 doses delivered on Saturday 21 March 2020 as the hospitals "suddenly needed three or four times the normal amount of this drug".
Some highlights from that:
The text reads (my emphasis):
On the morning of March 21, 2020, a delivery vehicle out of Melsungen, Germany, arrived at the warehouse in Mirandola. It was a Saturday, and normally there were no deliveries on weekends. In these times, though, nothing was normal. The vehicle was carrying 10,000 doses of the sedative midazolam, which was urgently needed in Italy for the mechanical ventilation of thousands of COVID-19 patients who needed help breathing. Gabriele Ceratti worked with the italian team in Milano and Mirandola to make the delivery possible in just a few days.
Mr. Ceratti, what challenges did you face when procuring the sedative?
Due to the extremely critical situation, the hospitals suddenly needed three or four times the normal amount of this drug. We knew that we would have to get it from another country, but to do that we first needed a special permit - the vials of midazolam from Melsungen had labels in German and English, but only labels in Italian are allowed here.
Why did you and your team decide to take on this responsibility?
In those awful days of the first wave, we saw how the hospitals were in desperate need and we knew right away that we had to respond. Even though we got the ball rolling, it never would have worked without the Regulatory Affairs people at B. Braun in Italy and Germany. They, too, immediately took responsibility and acted. This kind of permit normally takes weeks, but we got it in just a few days. It was an extraordinary situation.
How did you get through that difficult time?
It’s the result of having a great team at B. Braun - both here and in Germany. We could feel the support of our German colleagues quite a lot. Everyone was so kind and sensitive, they understood it was time to respond immediately in order to help Italy and all the patients in this terrible situation.
What gives you hope?
The emergency procurement of midazolam was the first time, but certainly not the last time in this crisis, that we were able to help quickly. We were able to do something similar with the sedative propofol and pumps for hospital beds.
Ireland too, so it seems:
Adding on:
1) There are similar reports from other countries, e.g., high use in critical care units reported in France, March 2020. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8972643/
2) A Midazolam injection shortage in the U.S. reported was by the FDA on Apr 2, 2020. (Midazolam = Versed, made by Pfizer) When I asked someone I know who works in the medical supply industry about the shortage, she said by the time such shortages are reported by the FDA, it's "old news" to those who are doing the purchasing (for hospitals, etc.). She was quite surprised when I showed her the timing (April 2, 2020), because the implication is that there was very high use in the preceding weeks, if not months. A group of "experts" even wrote a letter to states that use the drug in capital punishment, requesting them to release it from their stockpiles to help treat COVID patients. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/13/death-penalty-states-coronavirus-stockpiled-drugs I have mixed views on what was behind this letter, but at the time, it helped push the Deadly Spreading Virus narrative...and the idea that such drugs were "needed" for placing/sustaining patients on ventilators.
3) High doses of midazolam were reported for use during with ICU patients in this study of medications used in 47 NY hospitals. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32712675/ I continue to be disturbed by the rhythmic nature of the census (blue) line.
4) Typical doses of midazolam are "associated with respiratory depression and cardiac arrest when used in combination with an opioid, particularly in the elderly, although all ages are at risk for respiratory depression," per this 1997 review https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9258787/
5) In 2014, Emergency Medical Services in Chicago implemented a new protocol for management of patients with behavioral emergencies using midazolam. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7234702/ I would love to know how many & which big-city EMS systems in the U.S. and elsewhere had also normalized using the drug in this manner prior to 2020. Noteable finding: Six adverse events in which midazolam was the suspected culprit: hypotension, hypoxia, unresponsiveness, traumatic cardiac arrest (n =1), and worsening agitation (n = 2). For the nine cases, all happened after a single 5 mg dose administered via IM (n = 6) or IN (n = 3) routes. Those of those involved giving midazolam after naloxone was administered (opioid OD drug). Such effects remind me of the hypoxia reports out of NYC and unusual number of younger-adult COVID deaths in hospitals...
I remember looking for the British protocols of palliative care and how they got tweaked and applied to covid patients, I was trying to understand if it was actually all intentional to get a spike in deaths for the optics, rather than some misconceived breakdown in everything we knew about care, love and morality, is that what we're talking about here?
https://open.substack.com/pub/aislingoloughlin/p/irelands-death-row-midazolam-doses?utm_source=direct&r=21qype&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=41934149