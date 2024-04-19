Dr Kieran Mullan is the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich.
Dr Mullan has worked as a doctor - click on the picture below for a bio.
In yesterday’s debate “Covid-19: Response and Excess Deaths”, the transcript for which can be found in Hansard here, Andrew Bridgen asked:
Dr Mullen’s response was:
So in response to the concern about the short period of subject follow-up he claims that:
Trials only take a long time because it takes a long time to recruit people
That can be short-cutted by recruiting more people in a short time
This creates the “same amount of evidence”
He appears to have misinterpreted Andrew Bridgen’s concern, which was about the short period during which each subject was followed up before the “blind1” was broken, instead answering a totally different question which would have been “why was the study performed so quickly?”
Regardless, both his misinterpretation and his nonsensical response make him look totally out of his depth.
His response illustrates that he knows nothing about how trials are conducted. I'll openly challenge him to a debate and we can pick a specific vaccine of his choosing and go through how the trials were conducted with a fine toothed comb.
Doctors, all of them, are rigorously trained to not know this stuff. Ask any of them specific details on vaccine trials, vaccine ingredients, the history of vaccines and they'll run for the hills or you'll draw a blank stare.
If they did know this stuff they would then know they were violating their Hippocratic oath and informed consent.
Further how all vaccine trials have been done historically are completely fraudulent so this quack's comparison would not be able to get off the ground even if his comparison was accurate- which it isn't.
I challenge anyone to provide one single vaccine trial that is not fraudulent. Start with the fact that they never use a true placebo. While that is the most obvious fraud it is far from the only one.
There is no such thing as a "safe" vaccine and there never has been. There is also no need for them or most of the rest of the medicines that the medical cartel and their profit hungry quack doctors push.
He made a flimsy and ignorant response. The MHRA (I think), have advanced a similar 'defence', saying effectively that a multitude of scientists working in concert were able to condense the testing process , they might have said ' many hands make light work'!...... but not for developing a vaccine that could be affirmed 'safe and effective'. However many scientists were at it they couldn't magic up the time required....at least 5 years.