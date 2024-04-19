Dr Kieran Mullan is the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich.

Dr Mullan has worked as a doctor - click on the picture below for a bio.

In yesterday’s debate “Covid-19: Response and Excess Deaths”, the transcript for which can be found in Hansard here, Andrew Bridgen asked:



Dr Mullen’s response was:

So in response to the concern about the short period of subject follow-up he claims that:

Trials only take a long time because it takes a long time to recruit people

That can be short-cutted by recruiting more people in a short time

This creates the “same amount of evidence”

He appears to have misinterpreted Andrew Bridgen’s concern, which was about the short period during which each subject was followed up before the “blind” was broken, instead answering a totally different question which would have been “why was the study performed so quickly?”

Regardless, both his misinterpretation and his nonsensical response make him look totally out of his depth.