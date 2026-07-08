Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Martin Neil's avatar
Martin Neil
1d

If the medical profession accept that this mortality benefit is not a paradox and that the treatment effect is not artefactual then logically they claim a) the treatment reduces mortality burden of other pathogens (flu, COVID, etc) but also b) that it reduces the mortality burden from the other class of causes more usually addressed by other treatments. Hence it is likely better than statins, or blood pressure meds etc.

The universal vaccine will in time replace all competing treatments and will become the whole of medicine itself.

A true 'cure all' as peddled by snake oil salesman.

The single jab to rule them all.

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1 reply by Jonathan Engler
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
1d

To paraphrase Homer, "Vaccines: the cause of, and solution to, all life's problems."

I majored in English because psychology required statistics and I'd still be trying to pass that, so I can't appreciate the technical elements of this article. I did appreciate that the study authors expect people to take "It's because that's why" as an explanation: The booster for a fake virus not only prevents deaths related to that non-existent virus but death from all causes. Why? Because of invisible hypothetical stuff caused by the same fake virus. It's subclinical. Don't worry about it.

Whoever bought the study did it to be able to distill the results into those idiotic headlines. They're feeding anti-intellectual ammunition to the chumps who keep sticking their arms out, which they probably hope will have the immediate effect of propping up interest in pharma's products. Anyone on the fence about the jabs, anyone whose doctor says, "Oh, by the way" at the end of an appointment, will now be more likely to agree to it. The study claims are also the foundation for a longer-range plan to claim that the magic potions are life-extending elixirs. Health in a hypodermic needle. They're not bioweapons at all. Sure, they'll protect you from the 99.99% survivable fake cold virus and give you myocarditis, but they'll also keep you safe in a car crash. They are in fact the cause of and solution to all life's problems.

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