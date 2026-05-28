Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Martin Neil's avatar
Martin Neil
2d

It was not an unintended consequence.

Mao knew what they needed to do. Destroy independent farmers and villages and force the population into the cities. State control followed.

Somewhat similar to the enclosure acts and highland clearances etc. etc.

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Crony19's avatar
Crony19
2d

“I know what, let’s block-out the sun” 😳

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