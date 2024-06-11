Fed up by the UK Government kicking the issues around the covid “vaccines” into the long grass, a bunch of us have come together with our own initiative, loosely modeled on the Canadian version.

Follow us on X here. You can see all the testimonials at our home page, which is here.

My own video testominial can be viewed here.

Written submissions can also be downloaded, and I particularly recommend the one by “Doctors For Patients UK”. Here’s the table of contents as a taster:

The PDF is also here:

Dfp Final Short Statement 3 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There’s also a section for taking action by downloading a template letter and sending to your GP.