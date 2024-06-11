Introducing The People's Vaccine Inquiry
The UK Government wants to bury this...but it's not going away.
Fed up by the UK Government kicking the issues around the covid “vaccines” into the long grass, a bunch of us have come together with our own initiative, loosely modeled on the Canadian version1.
Follow us on X here. You can see all the testimonials at our home page, which is here.
My own video testominial can be viewed here.
Written submissions can also be downloaded, and I particularly recommend the one by “Doctors For Patients UK”. Here’s the table of contents as a taster:
The PDF is also here:
There’s also a section for taking action by downloading a template letter and sending to your GP.
But a fraction of the size - for now!
Today at the supermarket I tried to broach the subject about the recent court ruling re the jabs, that they are not 'vaccines' in any way. The people behind the counters, one masked, one not, could not even engage about it. Probably triple or quad jabbed. They are frozen in their fear, is the impression I got. Cannot comprehend they have been poisoned.
So for Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" the "Father Of Vaccines" ordered the "US Army" to purchase the vaccines which the Military supplied, for your vaccination needs - timeline below - look up my substack for further "Covid vaccines information 2019-2024"
Trump's Secret, US Army Vaccine Delivery, Pfizer Contract
https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf
You will find Operation Warp Speed mentioned in that contract, in the 3rd paragraph down - The US Army distributed the Pfizer vaccines to all bases around America for distribution into the arms of the willing and to the Military of other countries too - for what essentially seems to be your Euthanasia program, thanks to the now injected Spike Protein Factories, in all of your Organs and Blood, which, when they start producing Spike Proteins, possibly by 5G signal, to your new injected MAC address, cause you body to start attacking itself, causing your quick death, by Turbo Cancers or some other dreadful disease, an eventual process which cannot be stopped - the end result expected, to achieve a world population, down from 8.5 billion down to 250 million within the next few years and on target to achieve that, according to Deagles, better known as "The Great Reset" which you have volunteered to be part of by agreeing to be vaccinated (it only applies to the vaccinated)- a lot more info you can find on my substack - by the Billionaires who pull Trump's srings and to whom he is currently beholden (well one of them). Trump or for that matter Biden who continued where Trump left off, for President again - much laughter, really?
The New York Times apparently published a few days ago (10th June 2024) that the Covid-19 virus escaped from an American BioLab (from 2013 when it was created and when it was patented by Moderna) and not from China at all - well I've known and published that on my substack for years - read on.
Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia
DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG
ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will host Event 201: a high-level simulation exercise for pandemic preparedness and response, in New York, USA, on Friday 18 October, 08.45 – 12.30 EDT 2019
Moderna's Patented virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG patented 2013, was released a few weeks after Bill Gates Event 201 (about November 1st 2019) and the BioLab at Fort Dettrick was dismantled and taken away in a fleet of Army trucks at night, according to residents who were living there at the time.
Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate "at least nineteen days" before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China - 1st January 2020.
The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.
This led WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020
The WHO characterized the outbreak as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.
AND WHO ordered "Disinformation Laws" to be put in place from "about" February 2020 to June 2023 with the help of your Government and the Politicians you voted into Politics, to force everyone to get their Covid vaccines.
Disinformation Laws take at least 18 months to pass into Law and be put in place, which means this pandemic was planned in 2017/18 for 2019/20 by WHO - you should ask the people you voted into Politics, what that timeline was, since they seem to be confused about whom they were supposed to serve, you, the Billionaires, or Big Pharma, who probably paid them big dividends, to betray you?
BionTech for Pfizer pirated Moderna's formula ”#CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG and produced their own vaccines from it 2019/20, Moderna said on May 17 2024 that the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company’s key patents, a win in an "ongoing Covid-19 vaccine dispute" with Pfizer and BioNTech.
Pfizer paid the CDC (which Bill Gates funded) US$3.5 Million to release their vaccines ahead of Moderna's one and Moderna's vaccine candidate might not have been approved for injection by July 2020.
Bill Gates bought US$50 million Pfizer shares 9 weeks before his CDC approved the Pfizer vaccines, which Bill sold last year for US$450 Million - I wonder if Gates paid Tax on his profit of US$400 Million - if that's not "Insider Trading" I don't know what is.
Biden paid Bill Gates US$7.5 Billion about the same time, reason unspecified, worthy of explanation - but it was about the same time that Gates bought the large farmland parcel?
The US Army purchased Pfizers vaccines on 21st July 2020
DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002- 21 July2020 (7.86mb)
The Department Of The Army US Army Contracting Command – New Jersey Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey 07806-5000 for a Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Demonstration (Pfizer, Inc) for the total approved cost to the Government for $1,950,097,500.00
“JUST IN – Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction
Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).
Covid mRNA Shots Are NOT Vaccines, Appeals Court Rules
Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.
June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”
When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”
But here is a problem - future vaccines are now as per ”June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled are "forced medical treatment" and the CDC’s claim that the vaccines are ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?” which makes all "vaccines" illegal, by definition and purpose.
Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.
A Legal Precedent is a Legal Instrument which is supremely powerful because it is a ruling by a Judge, which changes the "Legal Nature" of an issue by Law and it is the mechanism by which a Judge, anywhere, can issue a Judgement, on any legal proceeding, which predetermines a vaccine, as actually being a "forced medical procedure" and nothing else.
“forced medical treatment” , “safe and effective for what?”
https://slaynews.com/news/covid-mrna-shots-not-vaccines-appeals-court-rules/
https://makismd.substack.com/p/video-absolute-truth-with-emerald?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1385328&post_id=145528321&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&r=ez4wj&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Like going to your Sales Representative for Big Pharma Doctor, to get an ingrown toenail removed - another forced medical treatment perhaps?
If Hillary Clinton had become US President and not Trump (By defaulting Hillary to win the swing voters), Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017, then with Bill Clinton's support, my guess is that this Covid pandemic would never have happened, which is why Trump should be sent to prison, for dishonestly acquiring the last Presidency by Criminal Default, convict which he has now become, because of it - and his deliberate vaccines policy as above and the Army Contact you must download as a PDF for verification.