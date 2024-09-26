who tweets as

The IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research) is a high-profile “think tank”) which describes itself thus:

We are an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland, and through our pioneering participative research, we are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society.

The IPPR has around £3m of income annually. You can see who funds them from the accounts available at the Charity Commission. Below is the latest available set of accounts / Trustees’ annual report.

As you will note, several pharma companies are amongst their largest donors in 2022 including:

BMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd: £140k, Astrazeneca UKLtd: £100k, Jansenn: £45k, Abbvie Ltd: £40k, Gilead Sciences: £50k, GSK: £30k, Sanofi: £58.5k.

Molly has written a brilliant tweet about this latest report which I reproduce in full below (with some slight modifications to account for the different format of substack compared to X):

Every time I think I couldn't be more shocked by the dystopian reality of British ‘public health’ policy and its associated ecosystem, something else comes along to knock me off my chair. This time, it's the turn of the ‘sick man of Europe report’ released yesterday.

This is the IPPR study, widely reported in yesterday's press, denouncing Britain as the sick man of Europe. The report picked out a number of shocking statistics, including:

900,000 more workers recorded off work sick compared to pre-pandemic expectations

The UK now lags other comparable countries on key health outcomes, including life expectancy, child mortality, obesity

the number of people with serious health issues is rising steeply. Indeed, looking at rates of attendance in NHS settings of more than four hours, a key NHS metric, the study found a dramatic increase which started in April 2021.

I spent much of yesterday bemused by the lack of critical commentary surrounding the report.

Whilst it was quick to identify food, tobacco and alcohol as key drivers of the nation's rising ill-health, there was conspicuously no analysis of whether mRNA vaccines could be playing a role, an omission which struck me as odd given:

that, as anyone who hasn't had their head buried deliberately under a molehill for the last 3 years will know, there has been a rising trend in long term sickness starting in spring 2021 when the C19 vaccines were rolled out to the working aged population, and that there are a ton of manufacturer-documented conditions, many serious, with which the C19 vaccines are now to a greater or lesser degree, associated that one of the charts identified by the report - total attendance in NHS settings of more than four hours - shows a steep rise precisely from April 2021 (graph below).

There I was puzzling over why this report contained such nuggets as this:

"We need a healthy industrial strategy. Part of that will be about what we need to transition away from – and how we innovate, to ensure industries like food or alcohol do not thrive only at the expense of our health”

…..while conspicuously making not a single inquisitive reference to the possibility of pharmaceutical use also being a contributing factor.

And then I flicked back through the report, and glaring out at me from page 1 was my answer.

Listed prominently as 'stakeholders' to the report are none other than AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson.

Seriously, you couldn't make it up.