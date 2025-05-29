False Binaries that 'Limit the Spectrum of Acceptable Opinion' in the COVID-19 Debate and Perpetuate Lies Told by The Powers That Be (Part 2)
I’ve been easing myself back into action by helping with the below article (click on the image), co-authored withand
The article contains this useful table which can be downloaded and forwarded as a standalone PDF:
That table pretty much summarises the entirety of my (current) belief about what happened in 2020 and how The Powers That Be created the illusion of a pandemic.
Dead right. This is at the heart of modern propaganda, which has become so widespread. Present the public with two competing ideas, both of which are wrong. The BBC do this all the time. It’s very clever, because most people are either unable to judge between the two options, or only have enough knowledge to realise that just one of them is wrong.
Pretty excellent.
Whether all Venezuelan people are dog molesters or not is - for example - not a false binary.
It’s clear case of lie versus truth.
The notion of a replication competent intercellular parasite transmissible and pathogenic is a similar case.
It’s a total fairytale. Renaming something else with the word poison (virus) is not useful.
Virus means poison and then went on to mean a pathogen.
There is no use in this word. Viruses are as fictional as space badgers. They were plucked from the air to salvage a falsified germ theory.
They are as real as the climate emergency.
Here is another example where it is not a false binary. It is simply a lie to say that humans are causing catastrophic climate change.
It is simply a lie to suggest virology is other than fairytale pseudoscience in every single respect.
https://open.substack.com/pub/beyondcertainty/p/lazy-and-gullible-or-something-else