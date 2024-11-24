In their latest substack article, Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan post a video of an interview they gave to Lucy Johnston in Oxford, which you can find via the article, or by clicking the below.



The interview starts off pretty well.

Early on Lucy asks (paraphrased and edited for clarity):

We recently had a novel virus; as we didn't have evidence for how it would spread and what its impact would be, why did you not think at that time it was best to follow the models that we had in helping us inform our decision making?

Tom responds (again, paraphrased and edited for clarity):

It’s an assumption there was a novel virus, but was it new, or newly identified? See the difference?

Indeed. That idea (that the only novel thing about 2020 was a response) is a hypothesis which I,

and

have been putting forward repeatedly.

From that point on, the discussion becomes rather mixed, though interspersed with occasional reusable gems - such as Tom’s great phrase “social butchery”.

Amongst the things mentioned with a level of credence which I take issue with are the following (my comments in square brackets):

previous pandemics [socio-political constructs]

seeding infections into nursing homes [cover for dystopian protocols]

people “got it” in hospital [what is “it”?]

localised outbreaks [of what? - testing is meaningless]

doing things better next time [do we really accept / believe we just had a “pandemic”?]

testing for acute respiratory infections [most infections are associated with unidentified / multiple patghogens with no useful one-to-one relationship, plus nasopharangeal swabbing has nothing to do with lung infections]

cases [are we accepting these meant anything at all?]

doing a trial of masks "next time" in children [no comment required]

Sweden did well [unnuanced - they still essentially killed people in care homes and blamed it on a virus, cited natural immunity in eschewing lockdowns then forgot about it when coercing all age groups to be injected with novel gene therapy]

In addition to the above, there were things not mentioned at all, which in my view cannot be omitted by anyone serious about analysing the essential nature of the “covid pandemic”.

The more obvious ones are:

The Scottish Inquiry, despite mentioning the London one

Euthanasia protocols, DNRs etc and several other dystopian responses to “positive tests” (though some aspects are mentioned)

The role of the nocebo effect

The implausibility of the December 2019 / January 2020 emergence timeline

The significance of finding “it” in so many places dating from before the emergency was declared, without having caused any excess deaths or clusters of unusual illness

The implausibility of the N Italy and NYC narratives which essentially drove the narrative, and the now copious evidence of likely data fraud

The upshot of the below is that the overall output of the conversation became a half-truth along these lines:

We panicked and caused a lot of harm through unevidenced measures; we must do better next time.

In my view it’s about time people who have the analytical skills, standing, experience and access to data stand up and properly demolish the narrative pushed by governments since 2020:

Have a listen and let me know what you think.