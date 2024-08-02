Non-UK readers - and many in the UK as well - will not know who Geoffrey Boycott is, but that’s immaterial to the point I am making.

This well-known 83-year old ex-England and Yorkshire cricketer and TV / radio commentator has recently had surgery for throat cancer.

He was recovering at home when the episode as he described below in this Daily Telegraph article happened to him:

So here we have an 83-year old man who:

had extremely low oxygen sats

became really ill with pneumonia

was urgently treated with IV antibiotics

only survived because of that prompt treatment

Now, imagine that we were back in 2020 or 2021, and a routine “covid test” (which he undoubtedly would have had) came up positive.

Well, then, it’s definitely “severe covid” - a viral illness.

Check the protocols….viral illnesses like “covid” can’t be treated with antibiotics.

So, it’s supportive treatment only.

The patient rapidly deteriorates and dies, possibly with some “comforting” end of life drugs to speed the process along, so as to “leave capacity for the young”.

Never mind that the “covid tests” had significant problems in respect of cross reactivity with other viruses, lab cross-contamination in the labs, and other issues, all contributing to a high false positive rate which was never actually properly measured.

Never mind also that in his 2008 paper, Fauci himself had opined that we need to stockpile antibiotics as part of “pandemic preparedness” since it was invariably secondary bacterial infection which killed people, not the direct effects of viruses. As he concluded:

“Prevention, diagnosis, prophylaxis, and treatment of secondary bacterial pneumonia, as well as stockpiling of antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, should also be high priorities for pandemic planning.”

Now, I am not of the view that the withholding of antibiotics was the most significant factor in terms of the excess death curves in 2020. I and others have written extensively about the role of euthanasia protocols and data fraud in those.

But do I think it may have played a part, especially later in the “pandemic”? Yes I do.