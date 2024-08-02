English sporting hero Geoffrey Boycott is lucky to be alive.
During the peak "pandemic" years his treatment might have been very different.
Non-UK readers - and many in the UK as well - will not know who Geoffrey Boycott is, but that’s immaterial to the point I am making.
This well-known 83-year old ex-England and Yorkshire cricketer and TV / radio commentator has recently had surgery for throat cancer.
He was recovering at home when the episode as he described below in this Daily Telegraph article happened to him:
So here we have an 83-year old man who:
had extremely low oxygen sats
became really ill with pneumonia
was urgently treated with IV antibiotics
only survived because of that prompt treatment
Now, imagine that we were back in 2020 or 20211, and a routine “covid test” (which he undoubtedly would have had) came up positive.
Well, then, it’s definitely “severe covid” - a viral illness.
Check the protocols….viral illnesses like “covid” can’t be treated with antibiotics.
So, it’s supportive treatment only.
The patient rapidly deteriorates and dies, possibly with some “comforting” end of life drugs to speed the process along, so as to “leave capacity for the young”.
Never mind that the “covid tests” had significant problems in respect of cross reactivity with other viruses, lab cross-contamination in the labs, and other issues, all contributing to a high false positive rate which was never actually properly measured2.
Never mind also that in his 2008 paper, Fauci himself had opined that we need to stockpile antibiotics as part of “pandemic preparedness” since it was invariably secondary bacterial infection which killed people, not the direct effects of viruses. As he concluded:
“Prevention, diagnosis, prophylaxis, and treatment of secondary bacterial pneumonia, as well as stockpiling of antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, should also be high priorities for pandemic planning.”
Now, I am not of the view that the withholding of antibiotics was the most significant factor in terms of the excess death curves in 2020. I and others have written extensively about the role of euthanasia protocols and data fraud in those3.
But do I think it may have played a part, especially later in the “pandemic”? Yes I do.
And later years, depending on location.
Not that I think anything useful could have been measured via these tests anyway, even had these problems been fixed.
Obviously, antibiotic denial and euthanasia protocols would have been overlapping in patients with frank pneumonia.
Hmm... and is there a back story on the cancer??
Yes, you are precisely correct. Mindless treatment following simplistic hospital protocols was a hallmark of the Covid response. it was well-known that the real killer in respiratory viral infections is secondary bacterial infection, which is why properly-trained GPs regularly treat the elderly who have flu with antibiotics.
My elderly wife was hospitalised - in Victoria, Australia - for an unrelated condition during the 'pandemic'. She was otherwise healthy except for a mild sore throat which we had successfully treatred with a gargle of Listerine according to the McCullough protocol. On admission she tested positive for Covid. She wass immediately put in almost total isolation, and started on Remdesivir!!!! Why? Because she has a 'life-threatening' virus, and Remdesivir is (supposedly) an 'antiviral'.
I am normally her mainstay in hospital, visiting several times each day, taking in items she needs, liaising with nursing and medical staff and making sure nothing goes wrong. Summoning all my powers of diplomacy and persuasion, I was able to monitor what was happening by phoning the nurses station, where some staff knew me from previous visits. After a few days the staff agreed to send my wife home, but only on condition that I collected her from the loading bay at the back of the hospital, where the trash is taken out, and did not leave my car.