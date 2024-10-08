I just spotted an old post on Facebook by Rohail Javed. The link is here, but I have reproduced it below.

I haven’t yet read or considered this material in detail; however it would not surprise me if our understanding of DNA - as is the case with virology - was actually built on rather shaky foundations.

Experience over the past few years has taught me to be suspicious of any narrative which is presented as a simple, all-encompassing solution to a problem, especially in the field of biology - the ultimate complex system.

DNA Discovery, Extraction & Structure:

A Critical Review:

The 2-chain helical structure is suggested & assumed based on missing spots in the x-ray diffraction pattern of the hydrated form of NaDNA (B-DNA), mathematical models & invisible base pairs. These suggestions were not confirmed by examining DNA extracted from other sources.

Existence of base pairs & their composition are assumed based on presumed molecular structure of DNA.

The use of X-ray damages the structure of any tissue & its content, the diffraction pattern of NaDNA might be a diffraction of a damaged NaDNA."

