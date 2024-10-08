I just spotted an old post on Facebook by Rohail Javed. The link is here, but I have reproduced it below.
I haven’t yet read or considered this material in detail; however it would not surprise me if our understanding of DNA - as is the case with virology1 - was actually built on rather shaky foundations.
Experience over the past few years has taught me to be suspicious of any narrative which is presented as a simple, all-encompassing solution to a problem, especially in the field of biology - the ultimate complex system.
DNA Discovery, Extraction & Structure:
A Critical Review:
The 2-chain helical structure is suggested & assumed based on missing spots in the x-ray diffraction pattern of the hydrated form of NaDNA (B-DNA), mathematical models & invisible base pairs.
These suggestions were not confirmed by examining DNA extracted from other sources.
Existence of base pairs & their composition are assumed based on presumed molecular structure of DNA.
The use of X-ray damages the structure of any tissue & its content, the diffraction pattern of NaDNA might be a diffraction of a damaged NaDNA."
PCR & DNA:
It’s not that I am saying that “viruses don’t exist” (a non-falsifiable hypothesis anyway), but rather that there are so many inconsistencies in the stories we are told in terms of how they cause disease, how they are transmitted, why some people become ill and others don’t etc, that a reappraisal of precisely what we mean by “virus” is overdue.
Wait…what! Consensus, computer models and A I generated animations based on best guesses is not Settled Science? But…the experts told us….
I looked through TAM's monographs ("criticalcheck"). Is TAM really an Ai Machine?