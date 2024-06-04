Did testing and euthanasia protocols help create the appearance of a sudden-spreading deadly novel virus? - now updated
I have updated this article to add another piece of evidence at the end (no. 25 - NHS training module).
I have also completed no. 3 (Matt Hancock and Luke Evans discussing the requirements for “a good death” in a Parliamenarty committee) - as I had left that incomplete.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Surely the procurement of excessive amounts of these dubious drugs in advance of the outbreak (2019) shows planned intent? Then you see that Hancock was (is?) shareholder of/associated personally with the suppliers of same.. I would say that is the smoking gun!
I have seen evidence of this through a variety other journalistic research which I’m sure could be verified again through NHS unless of course now scrubbed along with their killer protocol.