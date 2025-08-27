Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
4d

Thank you.

Does this shocking article mean that the whole edifice of the plandemic scam was literally built on nothing? Am I understanding correctly?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Scott's avatar
Scott
4d

I just finished Mullis' autobiography, "Dancing Naked in the Mind Field"--a good book, actually. But I have to wonder if the PCR is good for ANYTHING, especially when we begin to learn that DNA sequences of viruses used for calibration are developed from "particles" that have never been actually isolated. It's smoke and turtles all the way down, yes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture