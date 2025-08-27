Drosten at al admitted this in their (now infamous) Jan 2020 paper outlining a protocol for a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2:

Before public release of virus sequences from cases of 2019-nCoV, we relied on social media reports announcing detection of a SARS-like virus. We thus assumed that a SARS-related CoV is involved in the outbreak.

In our latest piece,

and I describe the (so far fruitless) efforts to get the authors of a critique of the above paper (the “

”

to consider the above, and its implications:

Corman-Drosten review