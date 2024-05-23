ExcessDeathsAU made me aware of the below substack (thank you), in which Dr McCullough cites a new “scoping review” written by Mathew Hamla, Theresa Lawrie (both of EBMC Squared CIC) and Jessica Rose (independent researcher).

This is the message Dr McCullough wanted to covey:

The Halma paper points out that safe mRNA products are possible. For example, properly designed mRNA coding for normal proteins that are deficient or ones that are sufficiently humanized and not recognized by the body as foreign could indeed become part of the future pharmacopeia.

If you dig into the paper, it’s a real curate’s egg.

The history of the development of this platform is useful and interesting, and in the discussion the authors state (correctly in my view) that:

The key to the reactivity of mRNA vaccines is the fact that they express a foreign antigen, for which the antigen-presenting cells are marked for destruction.

Indeed, I cannot see how a platform which:

instructs the body’s cells to express a foreign protein

for an indeterminate duration

in unpredictable and highly variable quanitities

throughout potentially every organ systm

..could ever be deemed safe, let alone effective.

It was, therefore, with much surprise that I saw the abstract gives a rather different flavour, and remember, most people ONLY READ THE ABSTRACT:

I accept that the abstract ALSO fingers the plaform itself as possibly culpable. I do not, therefore, understand at all why the highlighted sentence is included.

Taken in its totality, isn’t this abstract basically saying:

If we can identify and eliminate all the things which make something unsafe it might become safe?

But isn’t that a bit facile, as it would apply to everything?

Isn’t the point here the fact that transfection was never a good idea, and also that in any event fixing the “mistakes” found is basically just tinkering around the edges?

These observations of mine, made about the covid mRNA injections, would seem to apply to the platform more generally: