Here are 2 exemplars of Britain’s descent into a dystopian authoritarian fascist state.

The first concerns a 30-year old man with Down Syndrome. The Integrated Care Board responsible for his care has been and wishes to continue sedating him via his tea and then giving him a covid vaccine, even though neither he nor his mother wish him to receive these injections.

Click on the image below to go to @laworfiction’s tweet about this. Within that, or here, you can go to the crowd justice page which elaborates on the case.

Fortunately, some journalists finally appear to be willing to expose such horrific acts, and this story has made it into the Daily Telegraph. Click on the picture below to go to an archive link to the story (which you can read without a DT subscription)..

Secondly, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland has published a document setting out proposals for a new Health Bill.

On its face, the Bill would permit forced entry into individuals’ homes and then vaccination by force if deemed necessary for public health.

As Hugh McCarthy explains here:

The legislation would remove civil rights with respect to bodily autonomy, property rights, parental rights, possession rights including animals, the freedom to associate and the right to work as well as introducing a surveillance regime.

It is extremely concerning that mainstream media has been largely silent on these proposals. It is also of concern that this may be intended to be - or may by default become - a trial run of how such legislation is received by the population in a small part of the UK before being rolled out to the rest of the country.

I have, by the way, written many other articles on the topic of institutional overreach and authoritarianism - check out my archive. See this article, for example, which desribes how new guidelines of the UK’s Royal College of Nursing apparently state that “where there is discriminatory behaviour, including racism” a refusal to treat or the withdrawal of care may be justified.

Finally, I do heartily recommend this speech given by my indefatigable colleague in HART - Liz Evans - to the Heritage Party Conference on the topic of medical ethics.