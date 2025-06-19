While looking for another document on my computer I came across a presentation titled “Epidemic Projections” from Boston Consulting Group dated 26 March 2020. I have no idea how I got this, and can’t remember seeing it before:

The document is here:

I haven’t got the time (or inclination) to critique this. Essentially it’s what we call in the UK “a load of old cobblers”, being a snazzy-looking paper presenting some pseudo-sophisticated “projections” based on some ludicrous and unsubstantiated assumptions.

(To be fair, they do provide some caveats to their modeling, whilst adhering to the core narrative in all respects.)

Anyway, I thought I’d post it in case anyone found it interesting. I know that many are (rightly) concerned about the role of big consulting firms in driving the pandemic narrative.