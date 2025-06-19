While looking for another document on my computer I came across a presentation titled “Epidemic Projections” from Boston Consulting Group dated 26 March 2020. I have no idea how I got this, and can’t remember seeing it before:
The document is here:
I haven’t got the time (or inclination) to critique this. Essentially it’s what we call in the UK “a load of old cobblers”, being a snazzy-looking paper presenting some pseudo-sophisticated “projections” based on some ludicrous and unsubstantiated assumptions.
(To be fair, they do provide some caveats to their modeling, whilst adhering to the core narrative in all respects.)
Anyway, I thought I’d post it in case anyone found it interesting. I know that many are (rightly) concerned about the role of big consulting firms in driving the pandemic narrative.
this is exactly as you say "a snazzy-looking paper presenting some pseudo-sophisticated “projections” based on some ludicrous and unsubstantiated assumptions."
Some one had a flash of creativity and even made some cute graphs and used a few colors.
Wow. It looks just a little bit like one of my daughters' science fair projects 😂
Imagine seeing this and still thinking the death spikes of spring 2020 weren't model-based and should be accepted as-is, prima facie, no questions please.
THAT would be weird, right? ;)