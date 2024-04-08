A colleague in

As usual, machine translation does a good enough job to discern the gist for us non-German speakers.

It is reported that in an official government report entitled Virus Epidemiological Information No. 18/20 published in April 2020:

Prof. Judith Aberle reported on evidence of immunity against SARS-CoV-2 through T cells in blood samples from Austria going back to 2018 and in some other countries even as far back as 2015. It would probably have been the duty of the MedUni Vienna to make the public aware of the findings about widespread immunity.

The article goes on to state that Prof. Aberle disclosed that:

…in studies from the USA, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain, SARS -CoV- 2 specific T -Cells were detected: “Depending on the study, T cells against SARS-CoV-2 could be detected in 20 to 50 percent of blood donors. In Austria, too, in our previous studies we found T cells against various SARS-CoV-2 proteins in 30 percent of the blood samples from 2018-2019, i.e. before the pandemic.”

The actual reports in question are available here, and the specific one cited above (report 18-20) here.

Sure enough, Google translate confirms the Professor states the following:

Interestingly, T cells against SARS-CoV-2 can also be found in some pPeople who have not yet had contact with the new coronavirus. Show that several international studies from the USA, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain. Those used for these investigations Blood samples come from healthy people from 2015-2018, i.e. a long time before SARS-CoV-2 first appeared in China. Depending on the study, 20 to 50 percent of blood donors have T cells detected against SARS-CoV-2 become. In our previous studies in Austria we have also found 30 Percent of blood samples from 2018-2019, i.e. before the pandemic, T cells found against various SARS-CoV-2 proteins. We now know about it Studies from the USA and Germany show that it is primarily about memory T cells are involved in infections with those four known Coronaviruses have been formed that cause relatively mild respiratory infections cause. They are called HCoV-OC43, -229E, -HKU1 and -NL63, occur worldwide and cause around 30% of colds However, you can get it back every year.

So, she is basically suggesting that the T cell reactivity comes from previous exposure to other coronaviruses.

However, as the article states:

The other explanation, which is at least as plausible, would be that SARS-CoV-2 spread significantly before 2020.

Whether “the virus” was “novel” or not seems to be an academic question, unless the new virus was causing lots of extra illness or death. But - as would be expected for something for which so many people seemed able to mount an adequate immune defence - it wasn’t.

The article then links to a piece from a few days ago about a recent episode of a TV show held in “Hangar 7” in which various state officials either maintained that covid was a terrible disease or that it couldn’t have been known back in spring 2020 that it wasn’t.

But, as the article points out:

In an 9 April 2020 edition of the same program John Ioniodis’s data suggesting very low mortality was discussed.

On April 10th , a TKP article was published in which not only Ionnidis' findings were presented, but also the French study by Didier Raoult with the telling title " SARS-CoV-2: fear versus data ", as well as a study from Wuhan with similar infection mortality.

Even the decidedly mainstream vienna.at on April 7, 2020 reported that: “Analysis shows: Covid-19 victim curve corresponds to “normal” mortality”, concluding: “The Covid-19 victim curve in Austria roughly corresponds to the “normal” mortality for men and women in the individual age groups”.

Translated: Analysis shows: Covid-19 victim curve corresponds to “normal” mortality

So the article states plainly that:

So the facts were well known, people knew about it.

It goes on to quote Dr Christian Fiala of the Karolinska Institut:

Ultimately, the alleged danger of the virus was only “scaled up” in order to get the mRNA into people. The virus was pretty insignificant and I think the many discussions about its laboratory origin were smoke grenades or media hype to attribute a meaning to the virus that it didn't even have. It was never about the virus, it was about the mRNA. This business concept is now obvious.

It will be interesting to see if these revelations result in any more indignation in the Austrian population than we are seeing in other countries - where, considering the scale of the lies and harms caused, voices are extraordinarily muted.