Earlier today I drew your attention to this ludicrous article published in Nature, which claimed that “younger and older people gained greater protection if they had their jabs in the middle of the day”:

I do think that ridiculing the establishment narrative is an important part of awakening people to the falsity of the pandemic narrative, so here’s another one.

Obese people lose immunity to Covid more quickly after vaccination and may need more frequent booster jabs, scientists have discovered.

I don’t know where to start with this.

I mean, really? No mention whatsoever that obese people should maybe lose some weight to help them stay in optimal health.

Nope - more injections of experimental genetic therapy is apparently the answer - but that brilliant conclusion was only reached after ruling out the needles being too short:

In the comments section please do add your favourite articles which illustrate a similar detachment from reality.