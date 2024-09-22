Earlier today I drew your attention to this ludicrous article published in Nature, which claimed that “younger and older people gained greater protection if they had their jabs in the middle of the day”:
I do think that ridiculing the establishment narrative is an important part of awakening people to the falsity of the pandemic narrative, so here’s another one.
Apparently:
Obese people lose immunity to Covid more quickly after vaccination and may need more frequent booster jabs, scientists have discovered.
I don’t know where to start with this.
I mean, really? No mention whatsoever that obese people should maybe lose some weight to help them stay in optimal health.
Nope - more injections of experimental genetic therapy is apparently the answer - but that brilliant conclusion was only reached after ruling out the needles being too short:
In the comments section please do add your favourite articles which illustrate a similar detachment from reality.
Full text of the article reads as follows:
Obese people lose immunity to Covid more quickly after vaccination and may need more frequent booster jabs, scientists have discovered.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that 55 per cent of severely obese people no longer had antibodies that would fight off coronavirus six months after their second vaccine.
In contrast, just 12 per cent of people at a healthy weight lost their protective antibodies by the same point.
Experts said they were unsure about what is causing it, but are investigating whether hormones elevated in obese people are “talking” with immune cells to prevent long-term antibody generation.
Short needles not a factor
There had been fears that vaccine needles might not be long enough to penetrate far enough into the severely obese. However, scientists have ruled out the issue after finding that antibody levels are high initially after vaccination.
Dr James Thaventhiran, from Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Toxicology Unit said: “I don’t think too short needles were a factor contributing to our findings - we found that vaccine-triggered antibody levels, shortly after vaccination, were actually higher in people with obesity.
“Our data shows that waning of protection occurs more rapidly with increasing body weight.
“Why this happens is unknown. We are actively investigating whether the cross-talk between the immune cells and the hormones and other signalling molecules which are elevated with obesity leads to an impairment that prevents normal antibody generation.”
During the pandemic, people with obesity were more likely to be hospitalised, require ventilators and to die from Covid-19.
The new research suggested that the waning of vaccine protection may have played a role.
Obesity link to Covid severity
In a separate part of the study, scientists at Edinburgh University tracked the health of 3.5 million people in Scotland who received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.
They found that people with severe obesity - a body mass index (BMI) greater than 40kg/m2 - had a 76 per cent higher risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes, compared with those with a normal BMI.
“Break-through infections” after the second vaccine also led to hospitalisation and death sooner among people with severe obesity, and among people with obesity.
The Cambridge team studied people with severe obesity attending Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. It compared the number and function of immune cells in their blood with those of people of normal weight.
They found that six months after a second vaccine dose, more than half of people with severe obesity no longer had antibodies that could effectively neutralise Covid.
Although booster jabs restored some of the protection, the antibodies declined more quickly over time in obese people.
Prof Sadaf Farooqi, from the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, said: “More frequent booster doses are likely to be needed to maintain protection against Covid-19 in people with obesity.
“Because of the high prevalence of obesity across the globe, this poses a major challenge for health services.”
The new research was published in the journal Nature Medicine.
Rounder specimens need to be made in to 'pin cushions' to get the full 'benefit' of the 'safe and effective' potions. As you say ...where is the advice for exercise and better dietary intake. Of course, that type advice doesn't provide Big Pharma with its juicy financial rewards. Chronic ill health seems to have exploded since the 1960s onwards as has the number of 'vaccinations',
and medical interventions. Exercise like walking miles seems to have gone out of the window but it's so simple ( for most). Why doesn't the PM get adverts on TV before 9pm about the benefits of getting outdoors rather than banning fast food ones. Like accentuate the positive! He could even combine the message with adverts showing people out walking and ignoring the burger van!
You are probably right about "mad" articles but I was remembering what Dr Peter McCullough said on an interview that there is a tendency of heart attacks and arrhythmias happening in the early morning hours before waking. So maybe toward the middle of day there could a tendency for fewer heart attacks.
I don't know! I ain't no doctor!