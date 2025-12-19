Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Rob (c137)
2d

FYI, Brooke Jackson's case was screwed because everything was done under the prep act as a military counter measure (bio-terror). The FDA trial was a "demonstration" and not for real under that crazy bush era law.

As for falsified papers, most medical research is a joke to benefit big pharma and the existing belief systems.

I'm not surprised that researchers didn't call it out because it would cut them off from the money train!

The money incentive is why we haven't made any useful drugs or cures since the 70s. BTW that was when cancer research skyrocketed and the pseudoscience of genetics was going to be the magical cure. Yes, the same genetics that obsesses over viruses and PCR.... 😂

In the former USSR, they developed drugs that work and are still used to this day.... Socialism works great for medicine, not this financialized bullshit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meldonium

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emoxypine

Crony19
2d

Imagine for a moment paying taxes and being in a system of perpetual racketeering. That’s us lot of mugs.

As for fining the offenders, wouldn’t a spot of very hard-labour be the antidote.

