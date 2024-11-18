Why the "covid was a bioweapon" trope is more dangerous as a narrative than anything actually made in a lab.
In this piece,explains better than I have to date the dangers of allowing the narrative that “covid was a bioweapon” to persist unchallenged.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It was mostly a psychological war of terror, military grade with some poisoning along the way.
So I definitely agree calling it a bioweapon is more fear porn for the masses.
I take comfort that if that is the best bioweapon they have, we are all 99.97% completely safe from any danger.
Finding hens teeth seems easier than finding someone who actually died from Covid alone.
The "vaccine" however is another matter...
This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large reinforce the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."
The bioweapon thesis, by relying on the virus thesis, weakens all legal and other cases to stop the measures and vaccinations. Because then it becomes a question of what is the greater danger, and answers can only be subjective.
Once you have people believing that there are mad scientists out there concocting viruses at a whim you will have no problem convincing them that another one is on the loose and that they have to relinquish their remaining rights.
There was no pandemic ever- there was no "lab leak"- no "unique viral pathogen"- no "China Virus"- no "bioweapon."
The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.