The latest such video was of particular interest to me because I have been part of a group analysing the safety and efficacy of the products known as “covid vaccines” over the entirety of the so-called “pandemic”, and can attest to the difficulties in obtaining useful data, and some of the ludicrous excuses the authorities give.

The video sets out quite clearly what we are up against, which is nothing short of a coodinated and concerted effort to prevent independent scientists from accessing the data which they need to verify or refute establishment claims over safety and efficacy.

In my view this is an excellent video to share with friends / family who might be in the early stages of awakening to the horrors inflicted on humanity by these products.

The point about critical data being made available to pharma “for commercial reasons” but not to the public even after request by parliamentarians should pique the interest of even the most accepting of individuals.

The text accompanying the video reads as follows:

'What Are They Hiding?' – Excess Deaths and Covid Vaccine Harms

Data sets which could confirm one way or the other whether there is a causal link between excess mortality trends and the Covid vaccine EXIST, have already been SHARED with vaccine manufacturers for safety reasons, but are being WITHHELD from the public and from concerned parliamentarians.

The justifications that the British authorities @MHRAgovuk @ONS @DHSCgovuk and @UKHSA seem to be shielding behind to legitimise their 18 month long refusal to release this data include:

the data is 'commercially sensitive'

disclosure would be likely to harm the mental health of families of the deceased

that it would breach the privacy of already deceased persons

In our view these justifications display a stunning lack of candour and transparency particularly in light of the level of public and parliamentary concern on this topic.

UsForThem has been working behind the scenes to try to extract this data for nearly 18 months; as have other concerned members of the public. The matter will now be resolved in the courts: watch this space.

Meanwhile, there is an important evidential trail documenting the refusal of Ministers and senior officials to disclose this data. We believe it to be in the public interest to release this.