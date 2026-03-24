This post on X by the indefatigable John Beaudoin - who writes The Real CdC’s Newsletter - gave me some pause for thought:

The text reads:

A post from Facebook. Author me.



1) Because the vaccinated who died within 14 days of vaccination were counted as unvaccinated, thus flipping the statistic.

2) Because the unvaccinated who entered a hospital for whatever reason and tested positive for Covid were murdered in-hospital by the "full" CDC /NIH Covid treatment death protocol: remdesivir, maybe baricitinib, then prepped for ventilation using midazolam, lorazepam, dexmedetomidine, propofol, and fentanyl. Then ventilated. Then maybe vancomycin due to sepsis from the vent.

THE ACIP MEMORANDUM contains hundreds of documented vaccine deaths that were recorded without mention of the vaccine, some of which were labeled as Covid deaths of unvaccinated status. The medical examiners who committed this fraud are named. Many of the vaccine lot numbers and manufacturer's names accompany the records.

There is no greater conclusive evidence in the world.

This was a gene therapy drug by definition rebranded as a "vaccine" to give it a more acceptable market affiliation, which is a form of propaganda against the people. They lied to us all. These mRNA "vaccines" are concocted from known cancer causing DNA fragments as discovered by Kevin McKernan and verified by a dozen labs around the world, now admitted by governments including US and Canada. Not just another carcinogen, these DNA fragments are the same ones that are given to mice to cause malignant tumors in order to study the tumors.

The government has known for years of all the fraud and risk involved in this military Operation Warp Speed, yet continues to revommend the products. RFK Jr and the ACIP Committee tried to stop them, but federal hack judge Brian Murphy enjoined them from not recommending the shots. Corruption costs lives.

Obviously I share John’s anger at events; however, I don’t have the scientific expertise to adjudge the specific comments about carcinogenicity. I strongly suspect that injecting “industrial gunk” (my preferred term for these products) - is carcinogenic for a whole variety of reasons, mainly connected to their inflammatory nature. However, whether such harms can be ascribed with much certainty to specific supposed features of the way in which these products allegedly work, I am unsure about.

In addition to having little confidence that these products really do work as described by their inventors, I am equally doubtful that the manufacturing process is consistent enough to yield the definitive conclusions many are quick to draw.

In relation to the classification of unvaccinated as vaccinated, John is of course drawing attention to two distinct and very important phenomena which, morever, act in synergy with each other:

The statistical trickery in many analyses involving the classification of the vaccinated as unvaccinated for some period of time after injection, something which Martin Neil, Norman Fenton and Dr Scott McLachlan have written about in detail. The fact that the unvaccinated were treated differently to the vaccinated, worsening their outcome.

I wrote about BOTH these in this piece, in which I also drill down in some forensic detail into the evidence for differential medical treatment according to vaccination status:

In relation to the attitudes of hospital staff to patients generally, and their capacity to stand by in silence while clearly harmful protocols were administered, John made an important follow-up observation which I have to admit had not occurred to me before; the response to various measures - especially vaccine mandates - would have acted as a filter to weed out the non-compliant, changing the character of the remaining healthcare workers:

Anyone who has doubts about the capacity of HCWs to cross ethical red lines should read - or re-read - this article on the Hurricane Katrina incident at Memorial Hospital Center in New Orleans in 2006: