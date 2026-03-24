Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
6h

Yes, the non-injected were treated differently. Literally and statistically. They still are. Yesterday a commenter on social media urged people not to take their dogs to dog parks, because "antivaxers" are now extending that view to their pets. You know the commenter typed that and then sat there preening, but all she did was offer proof of her refusal to think. Dogs are required to be vaccinated for rabies. Raccoons aren't. But no one insists that they should be, either, because the rabies vaccination is assumed to protect their dogs. Improved health is not the motive for clinging to the stupid insistence that vaccines don't work unless everyone in the room has one. It's a compliance signal, but it's also an expression of contempt for critical thinkers, because that's what the fearful reach for to make themselves feel better about their own moral cowardice.

When you consider the revolting TikTok dancing, the fact that "medical professionals" didn't make a peep as hospitals were closed to patients' families, that decades of conventional medical wisdom were shitcanned overnight, and that those same professionals couldn't even bring themselves to object to the new one-size-fits-all paradigm: When you consider just those things and their moral implications for the people who leapt to embrace them, then the guilt of everyone who didn't quit or get fired should be assumed. They participated in serial killing. Some did it actively; some did it passively, like that internist psychopath: "I'd rather abandon my patients to killers than kill them myself." They were all in on it, either as murderers or as support staff.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7hEdited

Like ALL drugs and vaccines, mRNA substances contained some type of poisons and/or toxins. How could they not when there was no manufacturing standards or true testing of these products? Otherwise, the purest they could be would be ingredients like water or perhaps saline. Anything else would be toxic to the body as all man made chemicals truly are.

We still do not know the exact nature of these horrid mRNA injections. They likely contain "proprietary" ingredients that will never be known to the public. This is the same nonsense that companies use to protect trade secrets in the name of branding, market share and profits.

The holy trinity of world order. Murder for money and all they can get away with.

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