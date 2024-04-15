Was the real-time "covid"data on case, hospitalizations and deaths generated through modeling?
Could the John Hopkins University dashboard do what they claimed?
This is a very important piece.
Key quote:
All of this suggests, and that rather strongly, that Covid death numbers for NYC were invented on a calculator rather than counted in a morgue.
But what if that was the case with most of the data? As the article points out, what they claim to have been able to do stretches credulity - as does every aspect of the official “pandemic” narrative.
From previous Sanity Unleashed post:
"So your theory is that they discovered there'd been a lab leak of a dangerous virus with pandemic potential at some point earlier in 2019, and at that time they formulated a plan to lay an evidentiary trail with a specific timeline which would support an emergence of the novel virus at the end of 2019?" - JE
Another theory - nothing to do with actual 'lab leaks' - is that an evidentiary trail was laid to suggest there had been a 'lab leak' in late 2019 in Wuhan suppressed by China and then pseudo-suppressed as 'zoonotic' by USA ("to get China to assist with providing sequence" etc)... all to support the 'detection' of a 'novel virus' by pre-planned mass-diagnostics to facilitate roll-out of pre-planned mass-vaccines. In other words, the staging of the 'lab leak' was overlaid on the pre-planned response. But what caused the (real) novel illness that mimicked 'outbreaks' in early 2020?
The Nebraska numbers appear as legitimate as anything that relies on PCR testing and cause of death as determined by the hospital and/or coroner. New York’s numbers are bizarre, but the real story is the numbers in Italy. The virus was never a problem in 2/3 of the country, including Rome, but somehow skipped to the United States much more powerfully. See my stacked posts.