Update to yesterday's article re the UK Parliamentary TV feed.
This is an update to this post:
Following emails from the tenacious biologyphenom, the Parliamentary Recording Unit has restored the missing audio and video, as reported here:
As you will note from that article, the responsible Parliamentary officials are putting this down to a technical glitch.
What a remarkable CoininkyDink! I think not!
What is happening to government in the UK? They feel like a bunch of crooks to me.