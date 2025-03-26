UK government announces a new exercise to better prepare for the next pandemic, and a tool to provide targeted support to vulnerable groups.
The rewriting of history gathers pace.
Yesterday I published this:
Underneath’s tweet of his FOI request and the University’s response a reply was left which linked to this press release, which I had never seen before:
This contains the usual and expected nonsense about learning lessons from the Covid pandemic, better preparedness, resilience etc
It also announced the “the largest ever national response exercise due to be held in the Autumn”.
But what particularly caught my eye was this:
To support this, the Cabinet Office has created a Risk Vulnerability Tool with the Office for National Statistics.
The tool creates a map of the UK for different risks that we face, and shows where there are vulnerable groups who might be disproportionately impacted.
Vulnerable groups are identified by data including age, disability, or whether someone is receiving care.
They use the phrase “targeted support”.
What sort of such support they will receive? There’s plenty of evidence the “vulnerable” were targeted for protocols which ended their lives prematurely, such deaths being classified as “covid deaths”:
They also seem totally unaware of the harrowing testimony from the Scottish Covid Inquiry gathered at Biologyphenom’s substack, which I recommend everyone follows.
Of course, the idea of “targeted support” is central to “The Great Barrington Declaration” (in which it is called “focussed protection”), a document which few people seem to have actually read, but really ought to:
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It sounds like a World Health Organization mechanism. They will try to get their pandemic measures in at any cost.
The last census in 2021 asked intrusive questions (as I remember) about disability and care. So I expect theyhave already collected the data they need.
Plus In the UK, spyware company Palantir (Thiel) were awarded a contract with our National Health Service - for a £1 deal (one pound!) with then Health Secretary Matt Hancock in March 2020 at the outbreak of the "Pandemic" Special ministerial powers bypassed patient confidentiality rules, allowing the company to process patient data.
In Nov 2023 Palantir was awarded a £330 million contract to create a new data management system the Federated Data Platform providing "joined up" NHS services. This could be the worlds largest population health dataset.
Stated goals are " to make NHS datasets more open to business, researchers, and citizens."
The NHS in the UK has data on everyone as it was until very recently our only health provider. So its data will cover the entire 70 million population, just the thing to hand over to a spyware company.