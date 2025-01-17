(“Dave”) is known (by too few of us) for his amazing work raising awareness of testimony given at the Scottish Covid Inquiry.

Although clearly managed within parameters acceptable to the powers that be, the Scottish Inquiry has still managed to hear and record more truths about the psy-op known as “covid” than all the other official Inquiries put together.

This, by the way, is how Elon Musk’s “truth-seeking” platform X reacted to Dave posting videos of the testimony given at the Scottish Inquiry:

Dave has recently been turning his attention to the main London-based UK Inquiry.

This Inquiry has a team called “Every Story Matters” which is tasked with turning tens of thousands of comments left at the Inquiry website here into a summary document.

So far, two such reports have been created.

The 2nd document created by the team (click on the picture below) is on the topic of Vaccines and Therapeutics:

At the link below you can watch biologyphenom’s 3-minute video summarising key points from the document.

It’s actually worth reading the document in full, or at least perusing it.

In relation to the title of this piece, that sentence goes on to say:

We heard fewer stories and experiences from people who said they had taken the vaccine and were happy with their decision, presumably because they were less motivated to share their vaccine stories.

It seems to me that the word “presumably” is doing an awful lot of work there.

Although I have little doubt that it will have been “spun” to downplay critical comments, the summary document does still portray significant public concern over the vaccine rollout, at a level which is more vehement than I would have expected in an official government document.

Having said that, I have for a while held the view that the perpetrators are not actually that bothered about how the vaccine debate evolves. The citadel which they are defending (so they can repeat it in future) is that the pandemic was a huge psy-op propelled by fraud and propaganda: no novel virus spread around the world and all harms resulted from various aspects of the “response” to a purported threat.

On the basis that people have limited resources and capacity to “go deep” on multiple topics simultaneously, keeping "medical freedom-fighters” busy untangling the weeds of the vaccines (important though that is as well) is not unhelpful to that end.