Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

Interesting study. For modern times. I submit that for thousands of years, before office buildings and internet gaming, people spent a whole lot of their day in the sun. There was no sun screen, not much doctoring, rather plain clothing, not many hats, no D3 supplements, and no chemtrails blocking the sun.

For sure, sun exposure was natural and normal. I don't know what the cancer rate might have been, but people survived suggesting that sunshine is beneficial to humans (and most living things). If the sun was dangerous, we would not be here.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gordie Lawrence's avatar
Gordie Lawrence
10h

It’s pretty well known that UV exposure at the beginning of or end of the day is optimal and pretty safe. Sunscreens are generally not, unless organic.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Engler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture