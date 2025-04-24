There’s a fascinating Inquest (the name in the UK for a hearing charged with determining the cause of death in certain circumstances) taking place in London, which is due to resume in August.

You can read all about it here:

It’s definitely worth reading the entire article. There are some astonishing and weird connections / coincidences set out:

Firstly :

The fact that the barrister representing the hospice had previously campaigned for Dr Luke Evans, who has been a Member of Parliament since 2019:

Who is this Dr Evans, you might ask?

Well, I actually mentioned him in my piece about euthanasia from last year, and by happenstance Substack selects the photo of the transcript of him speaking about midazolam as default when linking to it:

Secondly:

Another eyebrow-raising connection relates to the doctor who was on duty during Mr Dimmock’s death:

The abstract of the paper written by Dr Wright can be found here.

Thirdly:

Then of course, there’s the fact that a day after the inquest began Sir Andrew Dillon resigned as a Director of the hospice where Mr Dimmock died.

Mr Dillon was the Chief Executive of NICE for over two decades until March 2020 when he stepped down.

NICE is a UK body responsible for writing clinical guidelines, and issued the notorious NG163 - end of life guidelines for covid patients - which appeared to simply mirror the advice appropriate for true end-of-life situations to “covid patients”, and about which concern was raised by UK-based palliative care specialists via a letter to the BMJ. NG163 is no longer available on NICE’s website and has been replaced by one (NG191) which no longer mentions midazolam.

It’s important to note that as far as I can find, Mr Dimmock died in June 2020, and Mr Dillon was not formally appointed as a Director of the hospice until 1 February 2021, though I have no idea whether he had any formal involvement in the hospice’s management before then.

This particular connection might be a coincidence. Becoming a trustee of a high-profile charity running a hospice in the city in which he works (and probably lives) would be a completely expected post-retirement activity, especially for someone who had had a career in public sector healthcare. Even if he had been on the Board of Trustees at the time, I consider it unlikely that Mr Dillon would have been involved in day-to-day hospice management to a degree and / or extent that he was linked to policy or events which contributed to Mr Dimmock’s death. Given that his appointment post-dated Mr Dimmock’s death anyway, any suggestion of a connection is surely tendentious.

Nonetheless, I do find the timing of his resignation curious, which does suggest that some “scrutiny avoidance” was going on because of the connection to NICE / NG163, hence it may have been deemed desirable to sever it.

The above could all be coincidences. Even if they are, the actual subject matter of this particular Inquest, which is scheduled to resume in August, should be of great interest but will, I have little doubt, receive virtually no mainstream media attention.

For specific testimony given at the Scottish Covid Inquiry relating to the use of midazolam and opiates to euthanise care home residents in Scotland (later all categorised as “covid deaths”), see the work of

, eg this article, which is just one of many: