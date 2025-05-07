Two large studies in California were set up to find possible causes of autism
Vaccines weren't even on the list of suspects.
I also checked this - he’s right.
The CHARGE study can be found here:
The study recruited children from 3 strata, and analysed environmental exposure and genetic factors, purportedly in an attempt to identify the causes of autism:
children with autism (full-syndrome autism, not those with a “spectrum disorder”)
children with developmental delay but not autism
children selected from the general population without regard for developmental characteristics.
As of 2006 > 500 had been recruited, with an ultimate goal of between 1,000 and 2,000.
The study website can be found here.
The MARBLE study was performed on pregnant women. A summary is here.
In this study, they enrolled mothers before or during pregnancy, who already had a child with ASD, and followed the (new) child until their 3rd birthday. As of 30 June 2018, 463 pregnant mothers had been enrolled.
The study website is here.
I looked through the protocols. Toby is right. Neither study reports vaccination status - it wasn’t included in the list of possible causes of autism.
That means they already knew before they started the studies.
what a bunch of crap. The evidence is all over that vaccine are the main cause of autism.