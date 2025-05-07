Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
9h

That means they already knew before they started the studies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
9h

what a bunch of crap. The evidence is all over that vaccine are the main cause of autism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture