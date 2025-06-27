Surveying the landscape of current COVID-related events and conversations, we see three persistent problems with the pandemic narrative that nobody wants to address.

Each one is related to the use and mis-use of PCR testing.

1. The“appearance” of a novel pathogen causal of a new disease.

In a discussion this morning on X, Jonathan pointed out that even if PCR protocols and the sequencing of found things is an entirely valid science, the pandemic narrative not only presumes a one-to-one relation between pathogen and illness (ie., this detected entity is alone in causing a new disease), but also that nasopharyngeal swabbing is relevant to any serious illness in the lungs.

A short article on these same points and associated studies can be found here:

A longer piece with Martin Neil and Norman Fenton plumbs the depths of the topic further:

2. The “disappearance” of influenza

Yesterday Robert Malone (now an ACIP member) asked a CDC representative about the sudden and prolonged “disappearance” of influenza. We do not for one moment think that Dr Malone is anything other than fully committed to preserving the need for “pandemic preparedness”, and view his asking of the question entirely “scripted” and “theatrical”.

The response from Vivien Dugan, director of the CDC influenza division, is predictably nonsensical. She basically claimed that reduced contact and other NPIs caused the disappearance (only) of other respiratory pathogens, seemingly relying on the notion that “SARS-CoV-2” wiped out all other causes of influenza-like illnesses.

Why the “new virus” didn’t manage to defeat its “competitors” until countries deployed mass testing for it is never explained but is an important concept to grasp since - in our view and as Jonathan articulated in the article below - flu “had” to vanish in order for the “new virus” to seem very powerful, in need of special treatments and a shot.

Human interference in the form of shifts in testing priorities and directives given to hospitals and doctors are obvious culprits of the disappearing act. See here for a whole series of articles on the “vanishing flu” trope.

The role of various SARS-CoV-2 and RVP (Respiratory Viral Panel) tests must also be investigated. Same goes for the expansion of flu surveillance and shifts in coding pneumonia deaths, apparent in U.S. data, which Jessica probed in the article below.

3. Pandemic propagation

Also from the ACIP meetings: A CDC staffer gave a presentation with a message to the effect of “everything is fine with the covid vaccines”.

Children’s Health Defense reported that ACIP committee members pushed back hard against this claim. In our view, they did no such thing. As Jonathan stated via Substack Note, the “pushback” was incredibly muted and no one is questioning whether a new disease came into existence, or whether it can be reliably or meaningfully diagnosed via PCR test.

By avoiding any criticism of the PCR test as the basis for propagating and maintaining the state of pandemicity, the ACIP took great care to only push back within the constraints of what we’ve termed “permitted dissent”. (Explanation and examples here.)

It’s truly incredible that we’re at the end of June 2025 and it is still considered “out of bounds” to question whether a pandemic declaration was justified at all.

What others see as pushback, we see as capitulation – and therefore cannot agree (with this article, for example) that pressure is being applied or “dialed up”.