Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick E Walsh's avatar
Patrick E Walsh
16h

https://substack.com/@patrickewalsh/note/c-129593896?r=yz4oq&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action Jonathan this timeline by Aisling exposes the nonsense of a ‘pandemic’ in Ireland during 2020 using their own official figures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
16h

the whole thing was perhaps the biggest hoax on mankind worldwide.

Who knows who was responsible, but I am very sure it was because "Trump needs to go" These people are completely mentally destroyed and they inflicted their insanity on so many lives, so many people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture