The Wuhan World Military Games "SARS-CoV-2" early spread story is total BS...
..and probably deliberately propagated.
Due to a (rather tedious) new DoD “report” just out, which should fool nobody, there’s a degree of noise being generated right now about the World Military Games held in Wuhan in late 2019, and how this might have been a vector for “early spread” of “SARS-CoV-2”.
In her latest,explains why this is a total BS story, and I fully agree.
Build the lab leak media narrative, without evidence- Perpetuate false idea that there was a particularly virulent pathogen- "Leak" a few choice pieces of non-existent evidence- Make China bad guy No 1, open season- keep attention away from domestic government assaults against people- reinforce the need for the global “pandemic preparedness” initiatives presently in the works.
$$ and control.
That's the entire purpose of these blatantly staged "leaks"; to portray what was a concerted, deliberate operation of mass-murder undertaken by the ENTIRE RULING-CLASS as the individual evil &/or negligence of a few key men.
The germ hypothesis has been and is an extremely effective ruling class weapon over a century to repress, poison, dispossess, starve, and enslave us.
The conservatives and libertarians in the USSA are falling for this limited hangout big time. You don’t have to be WOKE to be stupid (but it does certainly help.)
The one thing that The Powers That Shouldn’t Be fear is losing their narrative to the truth that SARS-CoV-2 never existed in the first place. While logically you can never prove that something doesn’t exist with items of importance, if you claim that something exists, then you must provide evidence, and preferably ironclad evidence.
Lose the existence of SARS-CoV-2, everything else in their narrative swirls down the toilet (where it belongs) including the fake covid-19 illness, the fake rt-PCR test, the fake reasons for lockdowns which killed the economy, the fake masks, the fake debate between whether the fake “novel virus” originated with a love match between a bat and a pangolin or the one favored by conservatives the fake gain-of-function at the Wuhan Lab of fake Virology,
The truth about how people were killed in hospitals and nursing homes by the tens of thousands with remdesivir, neglect, midazolam, ventilators and how entire societies were smashed to to bits forever is off limits as long as people are talking about all of these idiotic lies.
This is great.
If they are saying it was widespread enough for mass infections of visitors to Wuhan in October 2019 (if not before).. ..then how do they explain "the virus" waiting until 5 months later to start rampaging through absolutely everywhere?