This article in the UK’s Daily Mail newpaper tells the story of how Jamie Scott - an uber-fit 44 year old skier, mountain biker and runner - suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain following the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This poor gentleman - and his family - has to live with life-changing injuries.

He has to date received £120,000 from the UK’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.

Avenues for legal recompense are difficult - if not impossible - to pursue in the UK for a variety of reasons which I won’t go into here.

But the main thing that leapt out of the page for me was this:

'I have had people stop talking to me and walk away when I describe what happened to Jamie,' Kate says. 'If I said he'd had a bike accident, I think people would always say how sorry they were. But with this, people either question whether it's true or just don't want to talk about it. It's such a taboo subject; our circle of family and friends is much smaller because of it, which has been hard to come to terms with. It's the same for many in our position. We've been made to feel like an uncomfortable truth.'

It was bad enough being ignored by friends and family, but surely Kate - Jamie’s wife - could expect to be listened to at the vaccine module of the UK Covid Inquiry, to which she gave evidence recently?

Nope.

Here, Kate, speaking at the Inquiry, is trying to make the point that for the individuals affected, the vaccine was NOT safe (or effective):

Within our group, one hundred per cent of the people in it, it was not safe and effective. That is the fact within our group. And we have always had the truth on our side, and the truth is, for everyone in our group and the others who don’t even know about our group yet: the vaccine was not safe and effective. And this was mostly people who were fit and healthy. Jamie didn’t take a medicine in his life. He surfed, he ran, we played rugby and football with the children, all things he’s now unable to do and will never be able to do again. We were known as being the couple – or the last two on the dance floor, and this birthday I danced on my own because he’s not able to be in that loud noisy environment.

But Baroness Hallet didn’t want to hear:

Sorry to interrupt, I really am, but I think I’m going to have to stop you because it’s really difficult for me venturing into the area of where we’re talking about scientific evidence and acceptable safety levels. That’s something we’ll discuss with the experts. And I’m really sorry, but it’s more of a scientific evidence-based as opposed to just the individual circumstances.

Of course, later in the module a series of Inquiry-appointed experts basically whitewashed the entire safey issue, ignoring many key points related to safety, including – and this is in no way an exhaustive list:

Firstly, that important safety signals - including deaths - in the trials for the Pfizer product were hidden. Secondly, the fact that the manufacturing process for the rolled-out product was totally different from that given to nearly all the trial participants was essentially glossed over, by June Raine being asked the wrong question which appeared deliberately designed to give the MHRA a way out. (Read more about this here.) Thirdly, that there were in fact very prominent post rollout safety signals which were not acted upon.

The existence of the vaccine injured are an uncomfortable truth for all concerned, so it seems.