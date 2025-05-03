The “Cass review” - which reported on 10 April 2024 - was an independent review of NHS England's gender identity services for children and young people. It was carried out by Dr Hilary Cass, former President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

It sparked much controvery and attack from the expected quarters, being extremely critical of most of the practices carried out as part of “gender-affirming care”.

Click on the image below to go to a summary of the report from a US-based group, the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender:

On 1st May, the US Government’s Department of Health and Human Services published a US-centric equivalent of the Cass review, the result of an executive order signed by President Trump on January 28 (click on image below for a PDF):

Since the report was written, it has been the subject of vicious attack, as described here:

Most notably, the American Association of Pediatricians has come out strongly against the report:

Yet, as detailed by

in the above mentioned article:

In August 2023, five years after it issued its broadly influential policy statement on the gender affirming care method, the AAP claimed it would commission a systematic literature review —the gold standard of scientific evidence—of the data behind pediatric gender medicine. And yet, to this date, there is no sign that the AAP has carried through on its pledge.

I noticed that the AAP statement contains this, signaling the institution’s opposition to government-led interference in the doctor-patient relationship:

The AAP joined five other medical organizations representing 600,000 physicians and medical students opposing infringements on the patient-physician relationship.

However, like many institutions, the AAP are hypocites.

By way of example, the organisation explicitly opposed non-medical exemptions from covid vaccination of children (which it still promotes), and promoted the elimination of such exemptions from school-required immunizations: