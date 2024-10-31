The UK's "Alzheimer's Society" is still pushing masking, regular covid testing, isolation and covid injections of the frail elderly with dementia.
It's a cult - and our institutions are all complicit in maintaining it.
I was alerted by a DM from David Dickson to this tweet, drawing attention to the current policy (October 2024) of the Alzheimer’s society:
Reading this makes me physically sick.
It is bad enough that those without knowledge of what caring for the frail involves put forward policies which degrade and dehumanise.
However, when a charity with intimate knowledge of a condition which makes the need for human contact even more vital does it, having observed first hand the harm caused thereby over the past few years, the mind boggles.
The “if you want physical contact - such as holding hands”….what kind of evil heartless bureaucrat would suggest that this is not something everyone wants?
The content of the AS’s guidance (here) is quite something. Have a scroll through it. Amongst the support - both explicit and tacit for masking, testing, isolation, and vaccination - perhaps you’ll come across this little nauseating poem:
Whilst at it, take a look at their guidance for covid vaccination generally:
Well it looks like that may well be untrue. There hasn’t been much research on this (I wonder why?), and this study out of South Korea is to my knowledge the only one:
(From this tweet.)
A video of a Japanese neuroscientist talking about that study can be found at this tweet (click on the picture or here):
Remember that:
The LNPs (of which there are billions with every injection) go everywhere - including to the brain, as they cross membranous barriers such as the “blood brain barrier”. This is by design.
They make the cells transfected express foreign proteins - including potentially an admisxture of unknown ones due to “frameshifting”. These will all promote inflammation.
The immune system will attack and kill any such cells.
The LNPs themselves are pro-inflammatory.
The study above was after 2 doses. Some elderly are now into double figures.
And to add to that, so many in care homes are also (or have been ) on statins which also has a correlation to dementia and/or Parkinsons. It is utterly wicked how our elderly are being treated. All in the name of Big Pharma profits and absolutely no care or compassion for human life.
I'd like to add that vissitor bans are ongoing in mental health hospitals still. My friend is in one now and twice visitors, including activity therapy people, not allowed in, 10 days each time. Patients tested and isolated, but not staff - too many testing positive causing staff shortages! Imagine the harms to these anxious and severely depressed patients too!