I was alerted by a DM from David Dickson to this tweet, drawing attention to the current policy (October 2024) of the Alzheimer’s society:

Reading this makes me physically sick.

It is bad enough that those without knowledge of what caring for the frail involves put forward policies which degrade and dehumanise.

However, when a charity with intimate knowledge of a condition which makes the need for human contact even more vital does it, having observed first hand the harm caused thereby over the past few years, the mind boggles.

The “if you want physical contact - such as holding hands”….what kind of evil heartless bureaucrat would suggest that this is not something everyone wants?

The content of the AS’s guidance (here) is quite something. Have a scroll through it. Amongst the support - both explicit and tacit for masking, testing, isolation, and vaccination - perhaps you’ll come across this little nauseating poem:

Whilst at it, take a look at their guidance for covid vaccination generally:

Well it looks like that may well be untrue. There hasn’t been much research on this (I wonder why?), and this study out of South Korea is to my knowledge the only one:

(From this tweet.)

A video of a Japanese neuroscientist talking about that study can be found at this tweet (click on the picture or here):

Remember that: