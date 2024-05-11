I have already tried to raise awareness of the shocking testimony given at the Scottish Covid enquiry:
At yesterday’s session a lady called Anna McPherson recounted how - merely because of a history of mental health issues1 - her GP called her and pressured her into signing a Do Not Resuscitate order.
If you want to read more on how ethical principles can be blurred in extremis, read this piece by myself and:
I live in Aberdeenshire, NE Scotland. My husband was mistakenly put on the 'shielding register' because of the medications he is on for Leukemia. I say mistakenly because he did actually come off the meds for a trial period, therefore was not on the meds in April 2020. He is a fit 74yr old, never succumbing to this diagnoses, and has continued working throughout. In April 2020 he had a phone call from our local GP asking if he wanted to die at home or in hospital! He let the doctor know in no uncertain terms that he had no intention of dying and why was he asking such a question? The doctor became flustered and apologised and ended the call abruptly. I believe the call was asking him to commit to a DNR. Absolutely astounding, atrocious & unbelievable!
Keep well away from the “health system”.
It’s a “death system”, masquerading as something that has your best interests at heart. It doesn’t. Keep away. Do not trust anything they tell you. I have nothing but contempt for the lot of them.
I’m unmoved by claims like “Well, there are a lot of good doctors”.
They were awfully quiet while others were acting like executioners.