Gwen Shannon
3d

Wings over Scotland have done an excellent job of reporting and making sense of this case. Will Judge Kemp be asked to review the judgement taking onboard the actual risks women do face ?

Fager 132
2d

Introducing AI into a legal opinion is bad enough. It should be a one strike and you're out offense. If anyone can understand the downstream effects of judges quoting lying, hallucinating oracles it should be other lawyers, but what's worse is that they understand the implications and don't care. No, people can't be forced to give two shits about their jobs in what we're pleased to call a justice system. But they can suffer the consequences of not caring, and should. Of course, that presupposes that the people who run the bar associations aren't the exact same kind of degenerates.

“When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you - When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice - You may know that your society is doomed.”

