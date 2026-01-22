The response to the judicial complaint over Judge Kemp's Sandie Peggie employment tribunal judgment: no credible answers raising yet more questions.
This is a follow-up to my post from a few days ago, in which I reported that Eòghann MacUalraig had made a complaint about the judge, and had received a rather unsatisfactory reply, which he posted here.
I asked Eòghann (on X) for a copy of the full response, which he has now provided via this post on X). It is contained within this article, and reads as follows:
The article itself reproduces the initial complaint, and also offers commentary on the response, to which I myself have little to add - it raises the exact same questions I have, except possibly for one:
I note particularly that Ms Muir (in the response to the complaint) says:
Having made enquiries, I am satisfied that Judge Kemp did not use generative AI in drafting the judgment.
It is clear from my enquiries that the source of the erroneous quotes from Forstater and Ashers was an exchange of correspondence between Judge Kemp and a judicial colleague.
Now, to me this seems rather different to stating:
I am satisfied that generative AI was not used in drafting the judgment.
It seems careful to state that she is satisfied that Judge Kemp didn’t use it. But this wording seems entirely compatible with someone else having used it and then passed along some friendly advice in an email, perhaps, from the “judicial colleague”?
Overall, this is a huge scandal (and possibly the tip of the iceberg in terms of the use of AI in drafting judicial decisions), and I agree with these concluding words from the "Wings over Scotland” article:
The fact that Judge Kemp must have known the intense scrutiny his judgment would be subjected to in such a high-profile and political case, but delivered it in such deeply flawed condition anyway, is especially unfathomable except as the behaviour of someone who feels able to act with total impunity.
In no remotely respectable country should it be possible for courts to issue judgments based on easily-proven fabrications, and then simply wave those fabrications away as minor clerical errors while pointing the finger at unnamed phantoms.
Anyway, the outcome of the case - including the subsequently “corrected” versions - is apparently now subject to an appeal, as reported by the Herald:
Wings over Scotland have done an excellent job of reporting and making sense of this case. Will Judge Kemp be asked to review the judgement taking onboard the actual risks women do face ?
Introducing AI into a legal opinion is bad enough. It should be a one strike and you're out offense. If anyone can understand the downstream effects of judges quoting lying, hallucinating oracles it should be other lawyers, but what's worse is that they understand the implications and don't care. No, people can't be forced to give two shits about their jobs in what we're pleased to call a justice system. But they can suffer the consequences of not caring, and should. Of course, that presupposes that the people who run the bar associations aren't the exact same kind of degenerates.
“When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you - When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice - You may know that your society is doomed.”