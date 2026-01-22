This is a follow-up to my post from a few days ago, in which I reported that Eòghann MacUalraig had made a complaint about the judge, and had received a rather unsatisfactory reply, which he posted here.

I asked Eòghann (on X) for a copy of the full response, which he has now provided via this post on X). It is contained within this article, and reads as follows:

The article itself reproduces the initial complaint, and also offers commentary on the response, to which I myself have little to add - it raises the exact same questions I have, except possibly for one:

I note particularly that Ms Muir (in the response to the complaint) says:

Having made enquiries, I am satisfied that Judge Kemp did not use generative AI in drafting the judgment. It is clear from my enquiries that the source of the erroneous quotes from Forstater and Ashers was an exchange of correspondence between Judge Kemp and a judicial colleague.

Now, to me this seems rather different to stating:

I am satisfied that generative AI was not used in drafting the judgment.

It seems careful to state that she is satisfied that Judge Kemp didn’t use it. But this wording seems entirely compatible with someone else having used it and then passed along some friendly advice in an email, perhaps, from the “judicial colleague”?

Overall, this is a huge scandal (and possibly the tip of the iceberg in terms of the use of AI in drafting judicial decisions), and I agree with these concluding words from the "Wings over Scotland” article:

The fact that Judge Kemp must have known the intense scrutiny his judgment would be subjected to in such a high-profile and political case, but delivered it in such deeply flawed condition anyway, is especially unfathomable except as the behaviour of someone who feels able to act with total impunity. In no remotely respectable country should it be possible for courts to issue judgments based on easily-proven fabrications, and then simply wave those fabrications away as minor clerical errors while pointing the finger at unnamed phantoms.

