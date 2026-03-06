Most of my articles get between 2 and 3,000 views.

A really popular one - such as this compendium of evidence for euthanasia policies being used to stage sudden spread - can get more - nearly 7k in this case.

My most read piece (>14k views) is this - in which I give my reasons for asking my name to be removed from The Great Barrington Declaration’s list of signatories:

However, close to that at 12k, and still receiving new views, likes and comments nearly 2 years after I penned it, is this:

The passage of time since then has not given me cause to revise the concerns I have about this YouTube channel, and his latest video is pretty stark evidence:

In this video, John (apparently) gets totally het up about the fact that scientists appear to have manufactured a SARS virus with 100% lethality!

For fun, here’s Gemini’s attempt at an article summarising the video written in the style of The Sun newspaper:

EYES TURNED WHITE! CHINESE ‘MUTANT’ VIRUS KILLS 100% OF SUBJECTS

NURSE practitioner John Campbell’s latest video is truly terrifying—and it’s a wake-up call the world cannot afford to ignore.

In a clip that has sent shockwaves through the internet, the veteran health expert exposes a “chilling” Chinese study where a mutant coronavirus wiped out EVERY SINGLE test subject. The bug, a lab-tweaked version of a pangolin virus called GX_P2V, didn’t just cause a cough—it was a total death sentence.

“This is pretty frightening stuff,” Campbell warns, as he describes the “horror movie” symptoms. Genetically modified “humanized” mice were used in the tests, and the results were gruesome. After being infected, the rodents’ EYES TURNED PURE WHITE as the virus launched a “late-stage” assault on their BRAINS.

Within just eight days, the mice were dead. Campbell reveals the victims suffered “humped” postures and “sluggish” movements as the virus feasted on their nervous systems. Even more chilling? The research was linked to the Chinese military and conducted in labs that critics claim have “inadequate” security.

Campbell doesn’t mince words, calling these experiments “existential threats to humanity.” As the world struggles to move past the last pandemic, this “mutant” nightmare proves the next big threat might already be brewing in a petri dish.

Will the authorities shut these “Frankenstein” labs down before it’s too late?

I thought I’d take a look at the paper which can be found here or below:

2024 2.25MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The abstract reads:

SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) can cause 100% mortality in human ACE2-transgenic mice, potentially attributable to late-stage brain infection. This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2-related viruses.

Now, at this point I need to make it clear that I think this kind of research is bogus due to a lack of proper controls . Hence, in the below I am not intending to “big up” the methodology employed, I am just pointing out that even within the parameters of this pseudo-science, Campbell is clearly scare-mongering to a ridiculous and unjustifiable degree.

One thing that jumped out at me when I went to the above article was that it wasn’t even the latest version:

So I did go to the current version (which is here). The abstract for that is completely different:

SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) is highly attenuated, but can cause mortality in a specifically designed human ACE2-transgenic mouse model, making it an invaluable surrogate model for evaluating the efficacy of drugs and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.

That is different in these respects:

It refers to “the virus” being “highly attenuated”.

It makes it clear that the mortality was observed in a specifically designed model.

There is no mention of spillover, only of the virus being a useful model for evaluating drugs and vaccines.

How and why Campbell missed that underscores that his primary modeus operandi is to find things which perpetuates people’s fear of viruses.

I and many others have told Cambell repeatedly that the “lab-leak” trope is just fear-mongering BS, and there was no pandemic. He himself has made videos in which he:

Criticises the accuracy of testing

Acknowledges that many died from maltreatment

Cites evidence from the Scottish Covid Inquiry as to euthanasia protocols employed

What he has never done, however, is join the dots and:

Question whether scientists can actually make scary viruses

Question whether any data fraud (especially in N Italy and NYC) contributed to the “pandemic narrative”

Question whether we actually had “a pandemic” at all

All he has ever done is refer to the wrong-headed “response”, and drone on about “lessons learned” so we can:

Do better next time.

The way this is parroted by the so-called “medical freedom advoctaes” is sounding awfully similar to the co-ordinated “build back better” from our “leaders” during the height of “the pandemic”.

I don’t trust any of them and nor should you.