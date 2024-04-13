As evidence, I offer up this example from an epidemiologist at George Washington University (click on the picture).

In this thread, Daniel described how his toddler had a runny nose and tested “positive” for covid, so he:

Tested his child multiply as he wasn’t satisfied by the faintness of the line the first time round.

Implied he’d ensured his toddler was vaccinated to “decrease transmission risk and shortens time to clearance when infected” as well as “reduce risk of long COVID and severe symptoms”.

Opened windows and used a HEPA filter.

Turned on the exhaust (on the HEPA I assume) when his child needed the toilet, and closed the lid and left the bathroom immediately after flushing because “toilet flushes aerosolize viral particles”.

Wore masks and ensured both children masked.

Separated his child from his sister for 5 days with “limited interaction” in the backyard.

Had his wife and other child eat separately from him and his son “to limit their exposure to aerosolized particles in the dining room”.

And after all that, thank goodness, Daniel “stayed negative”. This was of course due to being vaccinated, because:

“during one coughing-induced middle-of-the-night cry session a few days into his infection, I had forgotten my mask in my bedroom and only realized it after holding him for a few minutes.”

His justification for all this hysterical nonsense is that:

Even mild COVID can result in long-term persistence in the body, multi-organ damage (e.g. brain and heart damage), and long COVID. The benefit of these relatively simple protective measures outweigh the inconvenience, especially in high-risk settings.

Much of the treatment Daniel meted out on his son would - in normal times - have been regarded as abusive behaviour.

The real tragedy of the past few years is that this is now seen as normal, or certainly justifiable.

UPDATE 14 Apr 2024: Several people - including

- have stated that in their opinion, this thread is made-up, whether paid for or not, and put together for a particular purpose.

I had not suspected that at first, but I think it is perfectly possible, and certainly consistent with the modus operandi of the perpetrators.